Golf News

The best bunkered subscription deal ever - have you signed up yet?

By bunkered.co.uk06 December, 2018
Bunkered subscription offer subscribe Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf Golf Clubs grassroots golf Bryce Ritchie Titleist Pro V1
Bunkered Covers 2018 4Ef9F3D60E48F60Baa5813F356Ceb776

Have you signed up for the latest great bunkered subscription offer yet? If not, what are you waiting for?

Subscribe to bunkered today for only £36 and, not only will you receive Scotland’s only golf magazine delivered straight to your door for a whole year, you’ll also get three rounds of golf from your choice of more than 20 fantastic courses.

As if all that wasn’t enough, every subscriber will go into a prize draw to win a year’s supply of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.

You’ll need to hurry, though: the rounds of golf that we’re giving away are in limited supply and available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, so when they’re gone, they’re gone.

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to offer what we believe is our very best subscription offer to date.

“We’ve teamed up with 22 courses across the country to give you the best variety of venues to experience in 2019, and what better way to enjoy them than with a year’s supply of the No.1 ball in golf, the Titleist Pro V1.

“We are committed to giving as many people as possible the opportunity to experience and enjoy this great game, and hopefully deliver extra revenue into the country’s clubs at the same time.”

For full details on the courses you can play and to subscribe quickly, easily and securely, click here.

