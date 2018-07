Ian Poulter

There’s a reason Poults is the third most followed golfer on Twitter behind Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. He is social media box office, tweeting with the same passion he plays with. Admittedly, that has got him into bother over the years. He’s had spats with Brandel Chamblee, Ted Bishop and Steve Elkington amongst others. The regular pictures of his car collection aren’t bad, though!

