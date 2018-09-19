The changes to the Rules of Golf that affect YOU the most

The biggest changes to the Rules of Golf in over 60 years will come into effect on January 1, 2019.

For the first time, a new “Player’s Edition” is being introduced to provide a shorter, more user-friendly version of the rules for golfers at all levels of the sport.

This version, which will serve as the primary publication for all golfers, features ten simplified topical groupings; a “Purpose of the Rule” description at the top of each rule to better define why it exists; easy-to-follow, full-colour diagrams and charts; and a simpler, more direct writing style.

There are also some significant changes to the current rules, designed at making the game more enjoyable and quicker to play.

Here are six of the most eye-catching changes that we think you’re going to like…