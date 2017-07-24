The clubs Jordan Spieth used to win the Open

Here we give you a quick rundown of the clubs Jordan Spieth used en-route to becoming the champion golfer of the year.

Spieth’s venture to the practice ground on the 13th hole and resulting bogey is the one moment that will standout more than any other when we look back at this Open in the years to come. The club he used from the practice ground was a new Titleist prototype 718 T-MB 3-iron, that he opted to put in the bag at the start of the week.

Titleist began their tour validation and seeding process of the new prototype 718 irons last month at the HNA Open de France and the Quicken Loan National. As soon as they could get their hands on them, most Titleist staffers chose to put the new irons into play, praising their performance and feel.

Jordan has a tendency to stick with clubs he likes, even if they are a few years old, such as his 915D2 driver and 915F 3-wood. His performance off the tee was the weakest part of his game this week, finishing in a tie for 100th in the fairways hit stats, hitting only 24/56 fairways (42.9%).



Despite his poor performance of the tee, Spieth managed to find the putting surface in regulation 69.4% of the time using his Titleist 716 AP2 irons. Spieth would go onto convert 17 of those 50 GIRs into birdies.

Jordan is without a doubt one of the greatest putters the game has ever seen. It came as a surprise to many therfore, when at this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson he made the decision to ditch the Scotty Cameron 009 putter he has used since turning professional. The decision didn’t last long though; turning back to the 009, and after this week I’m sure it will remain in Jordan’s bag for many years to come.

Jordan relied upon the performance of the latest Pro V1x in the breezy conditions this week at Royal Birkdale. When he first put the new ball in play at the end of last year he said, “What I noticed immediately was the improved flight. It held its line in the crosswinds better.”

Jordan was one of 103 players from the 156-strong field this week to play either the latest Pro V1 or Pro V1x. Fellow Titleist Brand Ambassador Rafa Cabrera Bello finished tied-fourth using the latest Pro V1x and Titleist golf ball loyalist Branden Grace made history by carding the first-ever 62 in a major championship, putting his trust in the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.



Jordan Spieth WITB

Driver: Titleist 915D2

Fairway: Titleist 915

Irons: Titleist prototype 718 T-MB (3), 716 T-MB (4), 716 AP2 (5-9)

Wedges: Vokey Design SM6 (46, 52, 56, 60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x



