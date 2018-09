IT'S ALMOST TIME.

With the eight automatic qualifiers for Team Europe now set in stone, Thomas Bjorn has some BIG decisions to make ahead of the announcement of his four wildcard picks live on Sky Sports at 2pm on Wednesday.

There are 11 players in the frame and we've taken a look at the credentials of each of them... although the bookmaker SkyBet tells us that it's pretty conclusive.

Let's get started with the concrete favourite to make the team...