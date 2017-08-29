There are no results available.
The difference in money on offer in the Premier League and pro golf is much larger than you think

By Bunkered Golf Magazine29 August, 2017
PGA Tour
Premier League

It’s true that golfers have never had it so good. After winning the Northern Trust at the weekend, Dustin Johnson picked up a cheque for $1.58m to take his season earnings past $8m.

Then there was Brooks Koepka who, earlier this year, won $2.16m after his US Open triumph – more than the late Arnold Palmer did throughout his entire PGA Tour career.

But, as Premier League transfer deadline day approaches, the money on offer in golf really is just a drop in the ocean compared to the richest football league in the world.

Spending from the 20 clubs has surpassed £1.2b ($1.55b) while, on golf’s four main tours, the purses on offer throughout the whole season don’t even reach half of that.

Total purses for 2017 season

PGA Tour: $358,800,000
European Tour: $205,750,000
LPGA Tour: $67,650,000
Ladies European Tour: $14,760,000

Total: $646,960,000

To reiterate, this is spending from only the Premier League – so it doesn’t include the likes of Neymar’s deal to Paris Saint-Germain – while golf’s purses listed above are serving the vast majority of the world’s best players.

As for individual players, DJ has earned $8m on-course so far this year, while Neymar’s five-year contract at the European giants will see him collect almost seven times that at an incredible $54m per year.

