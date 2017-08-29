It’s true that golfers have never had it so good. After winning the Northern Trust at the weekend, Dustin Johnson picked up a cheque for $1.58m to take his season earnings past $8m.



Then there was Brooks Koepka who, earlier this year, won $2.16m after his US Open triumph – more than the late Arnold Palmer did throughout his entire PGA Tour career.

But, as Premier League transfer deadline day approaches, the money on offer in golf really is just a drop in the ocean compared to the richest football league in the world.

Spending from the 20 clubs has surpassed £1.2b ($1.55b) while, on golf’s four main tours, the purses on offer throughout the whole season don’t even reach half of that.



Total purses for 2017 season

PGA Tour: $358,800,000

European Tour: $205,750,000

LPGA Tour: $67,650,000

Ladies European Tour: $14,760,000

Total: $646,960,000

To reiterate, this is spending from only the Premier League – so it doesn’t include the likes of Neymar’s deal to Paris Saint-Germain – while golf’s purses listed above are serving the vast majority of the world’s best players.

As for individual players, DJ has earned $8m on-course so far this year, while Neymar’s five-year contract at the European giants will see him collect almost seven times that at an incredible $54m per year.