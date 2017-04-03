The Fresh Prince goes PXG, Hatton's purple patch

Last week PXG announced the introduction of their latest line of metalwoods.

Two new driver models, fairway woods and hybrids incorporate a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compound, technology that was first seen in the company’s family of 0311 irons.

The TPE compound fills the base of each wood, helping to save weight, allowing engineers to lower the CG and reduce spin for serious distance gains, as well as improving the feel and sound at impact.

Already in the bags of most PXG staffers, the new woods received further validation after Will Smith played a round using the new clubs alongside company founder, Bob Parsons.

Tyrrell's purple Ping putter

Tyrrell Hatton’s rapid ascent up the world rankings over the past few months has been nothing short of remarkable. Much of the young Englishman’s success can be attributed to his excellent putting.

Currently ranked No.1 this year on the PGA Tour in the category of Strokes Gained: Putting, last week, he revealed on Instagram his new custom Ping Vault Oslo putter. The purple makeover will certainly stand out on the greens at Augusta this week.

Huge thank you to @pingtour @pingtoureurope for this custom vault Oslo 😍💜💜💜💜 #ping #playyourbest #golf #purple A post shared by Tyrrell Hatton (@thatton91) on Mar 28, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Mizuno MP-18 irons

Mizuno are renowned for their World-class forged irons and after Nike’s departure from the golf hardware industry we have seen many pros putting their irons into play.

According to GolfWRX, these new muscleback MP-18 irons look set to replace the celebrated MP-5 and MP-4 models.

Photo credit: GolfWRX



Adidas athletes 'Geared For More' at Augusta



World No.1 Dustin Johnson is looking for his fourth win in as many starts this week and looks set to stay cool under the pressure thanks to the climachill heather block competition polos that he will wear on Thursday and Saturday and the climachill tonal stripe polos for Friday and Sunday.

Odyssey putters in new colourways

Odyssey’s latest line of O-Works putters have been a big success on Tour and with amateurs, thanks largely to their innovative Microhinge face insert technology.



Engineered to reduce backspin and skidding, the hinges lift the ball into a better roll at impact. Three of the most popular models will soon be available in an inverse colourway of white-black-white.

TaylorMade and Adidas separate

It was in May 2016 that the Adidas Group announced its intention to sell off TaylorMade as one of its subsidiaries.



According to Golf News Net, the formal process began on March 31 with a video announcement from TaylorMade’s president and CEO David Abeles to his employees and looks likely to wrap up by the beginning of October this year.