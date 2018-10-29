search
HomeGolf NewsThe frightening stats behind Cameron Champ's first PGA Tour win

Golf News

The frightening stats behind Cameron Champ's first PGA Tour win

By Martin Inglis29 October, 2018
Cameron Champ

With five birdies in his last six holes, Cameron Champ closed out his maiden PGA Tour victory in just his seventh start as a professional.

But perhaps more telling than was not just that he won, but the stats behind it, with many people – including Gary Player and Brandel Chamblee – believing that there has been no one on tour like the 23-year-old Californian.

Why? Well, in achieving victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he averaged 334 yards off the tee – 20 yards more than the player in second place in driving distance.

Then, there’s the case of his driving accuracy. He averaged just 35.71% in that category for the final round and less than 50% for the tournament to prove, if ever there was any doubt, that sheer power is valued considerably more than accuracy in the modern game.

The manner of Champ’s victory also made fellow tour pros sit up and take notice, with some critical of how the PGA Tour sets up its courses to mean that there is such a disparity between the rewarding of distance and accuracy.

What do you think?

What do you make of the manner of Cameron Champ's victory, the skills he possesses and the increasing movement in the game towards valuing big-hitting over accuracy? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

