The Masters: 6 big names yet to qualify

The Masters is now a little over two months away. Excited yet?

However, the week commencing April 3 may not be a happy one for these six big-name players – all of whom are facing a race against time to qualify for Augusta National.

In the 18 categories of qualification, there are only two left for players to qualify in.

Category 15: Winners of non-opposite PGA Tour events from previous Masters to current Masters.

Category 18: Top 50 in world rankings published week prior to current Masters.

Graeme McDowell

G-Mac’s five-year exemption from winning the US Open in 2010 ended in 2015 but he earned his spot for 2016 via his win at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Now though, the 37-year-old is in danger of missing a trip to The Masters for the first time since 2008. He’s currently ranked No.91.

Luke Donald

Without a win since 2012, last year marked the first time Donald had missed the Masters since way back in 2004, and he certainly made his feelings known about that. At No.90 in the world, he’s going to need some big performances to avoid missing back-to-back years.

Ian Poulter

The Englishman has three top tens in his last seven appearances at The Masters but a return to Augusta in 2017 is looking highly unlikely. A combination of injury and poor form has soon Poulter tumble down to No.202 in the world, with a victory desperately needed.

Billy Horschel

After making his Masters debut in 2014, Horschel rocketed to stardom later that year after winning in back-to-back weeks to claim the FedEx Cup title. Recently, though, his form has deserted him and, at No.75 in the world, it wouldn’t take too much for him to climb into the top 50 to claim a spot.

Keegan Bradley

The American’s five-year exemption for his 2011 PGA Championship title is now over and, after falling out of the top 100, you’d say the 30-year-old’s chances of making it to Augusta National are relatively slim.

Padraig Harrington

The Irishman is playing on the PGA Tour over the next few weeks and you’d fancy it’ll take a victory like the one at the 2015 Honda Classic for him to earn his place as he’s currently ranked No.123 in the world.

Who will get a place in The Masters?

How many of the players above do you think we will end up seeing at The Masters? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

