The Masters: Golf Betting Tipster picks three to watch

If you’re wanting to make some money from the 2018 Masters, then you want to check out what Golf Betting Tipster has to say before you go placing any bets.

Launched in 2016, Golf Betting Tipster is the brainchild of Mike Flaherty and, based in London, it takes an in-depth, analytical look at the main professional tours in golf to help those fond of a flutter make a pretty penny or two.

Turning a profit from betting on golf isn’t an easy thing to do. Considering the size of the fields, the depth of talent and all of the additional variables that can influence the outcome of a shot – and, in turn, a tournament – it’s a tough sport to predict.

Even so, Golf Betting Tipster – voted the ‘Best Online Golf Tipster in 2017’ – makes it look easy, having made £2,000 in winnings already this year.

Did you back Phil Mickelson for the WGC-Mexico Championship? Golf Betting Tipster did.

Did you back Shubhankar Sharma for the Maybank Championship? Golf Betting Tipster?

Did you have money on Kevin Kisner and Alex Noren for a place at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship? Golf Betting Tipster did.

But first, let’s find out who Golf Betting Tipster is backing for The Masters and why…

Paul Casey – 50/1

Past Masters results:



• 2017 – 6th

• 2016 – 4th

• 2015 – 6th

Paul has to be in your picks. Just take a look at his last three finishes at Augusta. Experience is paramount around there and he has that in abundance. If you take a look at his season so far on the PGA Tour, he has had six starts made the cut all six times, with five top 25s and two top tens. Driving is key here and he is long and straight with an accuracy of over 68%. Add to that his greens in regulation at over 70%, which is inside the top ten on the PGA Tour. He has been considered a good place bet over the years and what’s wrong with that? He could be in the mix again on Sunday afternoon. We have tipped Paul Casey six times since we launched, covering all PGA and European Tour events, each time betting £5 each way for a total outlay of £60. That has returned over £200 purely based on place finishes.

Marc Leishman – 60/1

Past Masters results:

• 2017 – 48th

• 2016 – MC

• 2015 - DNP

• 2014 – MC

• 2013 – 4th

The Aussie has a very mixed bag of results at Augusta but I feel he is a much better player this season and has the game and experience to go low. I like the way he has been starting tournaments this year, so he could be a good first round leader bet. We caught up with Marc at the Farmers Insurance Open this year and picked his brains about the majors. He seemed to favour the Masters out of the four. His game ticks all the right boxes, plus he has never been in such good form coming into the week, with three top tens and a runner-up finish already this seaon. To win any event, but here even more so The Masters, your putter needs to be on fire and with a putting average of 1.723 and sitting 15th of the PGA stats it’s looking very good for Leishman.



Jordan Spieth – 10/1

Past Masters results:



• 2017 – 11th

• 2016 – 2nd

• 2015 – Won

• 2014 – 2nd

Golf Betting Tipster doesn’t normally tip players under 20/1 but Jordan has to go in for The Masters. Augusta National is like his second home. I would place the bet to win here but even £10 each way still returns £140. First round leader could be a great little bet as well. In 2015, he opened with a 64 and, in 2016, a 66. His all-round game is top notch, even if he is a little slow. If he muscles his way into the final group, you’ve got to think his methodical approach could be off-putting for guy playing alongside him. I mean, we all know what happened in the final round of last year’s Open, right? I felt sorry for Matt Kuchar that day. He was going alone so nicely until that long delay at the 13th. Anyway, Jordan has to be one of your selections.



