Our good friends at Golf Care, the UKs No.1 provider of specialist golf insurance, have canvassed the country's golfers to find out how they will be watching at this week's Masters, and who they'll be cheering on.

Check out their awesome infographic below and, for more information on their policies, check out golfcare.co.uk



Placed your bets yet?

Have you decided who you are going to back for Masters glory this week? If not, click here to check out the bunkered.co.uk team's predictions