With the US Open looming large on the horizon, it's another huge week on the PGA Tour, with the Memorial Tournament - hosted by none other than 18-time major-winner Jack Nicklaus - taking place at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

Eight of the world's top ten - eight! - will be taking part, making it one of the strongest fields of the year so far.



Here's our lowdown of the players you should be keeping an eye on...