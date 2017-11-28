There are no results available.
Golf News

The R&A & Amazon in Open tickets link up

By Bunkered Golf Magazine28 November, 2017
The Open The R&A
Buying tickets for the 147th Open at Carnoustie has been made easier than ever after The R&A announced a new commercial partnership with Amazon Tickets.

This new partnership will make official tickets and hospitality packages available for sale on Amazon Tickets in the UK as well as from TheOpen.com. 

The Open will become one of Amazon’s first ticketing partnerships in sport and its launch coincides with the busy festive season when millions of shoppers are expected to visit the online retailer’s website.

Fans of golf’s original championship will also be able to visit Amazon Tickets here from today to book their place at the renowned Angus links ahead of The Open’s return to Carnoustie from 15-22 July 2018.

A range of official ticket options will be available, including weekly and daily tickets, as well as a new weekend bundle, which will enable fans to enjoy the final two days of The Open.

Official hospitality packages for The Open offer exclusive access to the Champions Club and the Claret Jug Pavilion where spectators can soak up all the atmosphere at one of the great celebrations of golf and indulge in some of the finest Scottish hospitality.

Neil Armit, chief commercial officer at The R&A, said: “The Open is one of the world’s most prominent sporting events and we are excited by the prospect of partnering with a leading global retailer to offer a range of tickets and hospitality packages to fans of the Championship via the Amazon Tickets platform.”

Visit Amazon Tickets here to purchase official tickets and hospitality packages for The 147th Open.

