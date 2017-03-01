The R&A in major Rules of Golf overhaul

• The R&A and USGA make major overhaul to Rules of Golf

• The new rules will come into effect from January 1, 2019

• Designed to make golf fairer and easier to understand

A major overhaul in the Rules of Golf has been made and will come into effect from January 1, 2019.

In total, there are 30 proposed changes designed to make the game easier to understand and fairer.

“We believe we have identified many significant improvements” – David Rickman

The changes cover a whole host of different issues, ranging from grounding a club in a penalty area, to determining if a ball moved, to repairing damage on greens, to relaxing dropping procedures.

David Rickman, executive director of governance at The R&A, said: “Our aim is to make the Rules easier to understand and to apply for all golfers.

“We have looked at every Rule to try to find ways to make them more intuitive and straightforward and we believe we have identified many significant improvements.”

Highlights of the proposed Rule changes include:

• Elimination or reduction of “ball moved” penalties: There will be no penalty for accidentally moving a ball on the putting green or in searching for a ball; and a player is not responsible for causing a ball to move unless it is “virtually certain” that he or she did so.

• Relaxed putting green rules: There will be no penalty if a ball played from the putting green hits an unattended flagstick in the hole; players may putt without having the flagstick attended or removed. Players may repair spike marks and other damage made by shoes, animal damage and other damage on the putting green and there is no penalty for merely touching the line of putt.

• Relaxed rules for “penalty areas” (currently called “water hazards”): Red and yellow-marked penalty areas may cover areas of desert, jungle, lava rock, etc., in addition to areas of water; expanded use of red penalty areas where lateral relief is allowed; and there will be no penalty for moving loose impediments or touching the ground or water in a penalty area.

• Relaxed bunker rules: There will be no penalty for moving loose impediments in a bunker or for generally touching the sand with a hand or club. A limited set of restrictions (such as not grounding the club right next to the ball) is kept to preserve the challenge of playing from the sand; however, an extra relief option is added for an unplayable ball in a bunker, allowing the ball to be played from outside the bunker with a two-stroke penalty.

• Relying on player integrity: A player’s “reasonable judgment” when estimating or measuring a spot, point, line, area or distance will be upheld, even if video evidence later shows it to be wrong; and elimination of announcement procedures when lifting a ball to identify it or to see if it is damaged.

• Pace-of-play support: Reduced time for searching for a lost ball (from five minutes to three); affirmative encouragement of “ready golf” in stroke play; recommending that players take no more than 40 seconds to play a stroke and other changes intended to help with pace of play.

• Simplified way of taking relief: A new procedure for taking relief by dropping a ball in and playing it from a specific relief area; relaxed procedures for dropping a ball, allowing the ball to be dropped from just above the ground or any growing thing or other object on the ground.

The proposed 24 new Rules, reduced from the current 34, have been written in a user-friendly style with shorter sentences, commonly used phrases, bulleted lists and explanatory headings.

Golfers are encouraged to review the proposed changes and submit feedback online via worldwide survey technology that can be accessed at randa.org or usga.org/rules from now until August 31, 2017.

What do you make of the changes to the Rules of Golf as proposed by The R&A? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below. For more information about the changes, visit randa.org.

