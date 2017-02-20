The R&A select 2020 Open venue

• The 2020 Open will be hosted at Royal St George’s, say The R&A

• Darren Clarke won the last Open on the Kent links back in 2011

• “I will be thrilled to go back there in three years’ time,” he said

The Open Championship will make its return to Royal St George’s in 2020, The R&A has announced.

The Kent links has been confirmed as the host venue for the event, the 15th time in its history that it will have staged the battle to be crowned the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’.

Only St Andrews, Prestwick, Musselburgh Links and Muirfield have staged the championship more often.

“I will be thrilled to go back there” – Darren Clarke

The Open was last played at Royal St George’s in 2011, when Darren Clarke (below) broke through to win his first major championship by three shots at the age of 42.

“It was an unbelievable feeling to lift the Claret Jug and know that my name was displayed on the trophy alongside so many of the greatest players ever to play the game,” said Clarke.

“The Open is what it is all about for me as a golfer and it is the championship I always dreamt of winning from when I first took up the game as a kid. I have so many wonderful memories from that week at Sandwich and I will be thrilled to go back there for the Open in three years’ time.”

“Royal St George’s has produced a series of outstanding ‘Champion Golfers’” – Martin Slumbers

Martin Slumbers (below), chief executive of The R&A, added: “We are very much looking forward to the return of the Open to Royal St George’s in 2020.

“Royal St George’s has produced a series of outstanding ‘Champion Golfers’ over the last 120 years and it is a thrilling prospect for golf fans to see the greatest players competing on one of the world’s finest links courses.”

James Furber, captain of Royal St George’s, said: “We are delighted and honoured to be invited to host The Open in 2020. This is tremendous news for the cub and a wonderful commercial opportunity for Sandwich, Thanet and Kent.

“The club is most grateful to all those in the local authorities and the local MP’s who have worked so hard with us over the last few years to bring this about. We look forward to working with The R&A and others over the next three years to deliver one of the world’s most prestigious championships in 2020.”

The decision to take the Open to England’s south coast in 2020 breaks the recent trend of St Andrews hosting the event in years ending in ‘5’ and ‘0’.

It is widely expected that the championship will go back to the Old Course in 2021 to coincide with its 150th staging.

