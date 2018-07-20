search
The reason Rickie Fowler is confident going into the weekend at Carnoustie

The reason Rickie Fowler is confident going into the weekend at Carnoustie

By Michael McEwan20 July, 2018
Watch out, leaders – Rickie Fowler is ready to win a major this weekend.

The American, so often a bridesmaid in golf’s four most prestigious events, was in confident mood after adding a 69 to his opening round of 70 to sit at three-under and just three shots off the lead at the halfway stage of The Open at Carnoustie. 

“I’m looking forward to this weekend,” admitted the 29-year-old, who finished second to Rory McIlroy at Royal Liverpool in 2014. 

• Lyle admits to "lump in the throat" on Open farewell

• Check out the big names who have missed the cut at Carnoustie

That was one of eight top fives that Fowler has posted in 34 major starts to date, which would imply that he is trending nicely towards a victory.  Worryingly for the players currently above him on the leaderboard, he agrees with that assessment.

• Russell Knox offers brutal appraisal of his Open efforts

• Housemates Kisner and Johnson share Carnoustie lead

“I would say it just continues to feel more and more comfortable,” he said. “Just like anything, the more you do something over and over, it starts to feel like routine in a way, but in a good way. 

“This is where we all want to be. Everyone wants to perform at their best at the majors, find a way to get into contention and have a chance come Sunday. So that’s the plan.

“We’ll see what the weather has to offer over the weekend but I’m looking forward to it. We’re in a great spot with two rounds left.”

