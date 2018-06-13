search
Golf News

The rough at the US Open looks absolutely horrific

By bunkered.co.uk12 June, 2018
Memo to the 156 players who will compete in this week’s US Open: Don’t. Miss. The. Fairway.

The European Tour posted a video on its Instagram account that shows just how thick the rough is at Shinnecock Hills.

US Open rough this week 😫 #USOpen

A post shared by European Tour (@europeantour) on

Insert ‘Scared Face’ emoji here.

American golf writer Brian Wacker also offered his own first-person account of the thick stuff...

The USGA is well known for setting up its US Open host courses to be as tough as possible, although the last four editions have had sub-par winning totals.

Last year, in fact, Brooks Koepka won with a winning score of 16-under, equalling the relative-to-par lowest score ever recorded at the championship.

Perhaps that explains why the rough looks particularly gnarly this year…

