The shoes Bubba Watson will wear at The Masters are... interesting

Having won it twice before - and with two PGA Tour victories in the bag already this season - it's not hard to see why so many people have made Bubba Watson as the man to beat at next week's Masters Tournament.

The man himself doesn't rate his chances especially high - more on that here - but plenty other disagree and fully expect him to be winning a third Green Jacket at Augusta National a week on Sunday.



Should he seal the victory, he'll do so in some pretty snazzy G/FORE footwear.



In keeping with the brand’s 'Disruptive Luxury' theme, Watson will be wearing the following G/FORE shoes and gloves from the new SS18 Collection, as well as some special limited-edition models during competition play, ensuring he "perfectly complements the vibrant colours that reflect the most famous fairways in golf".



What are they like? Judge for yourself.



First up, is the Special Edition G4 High Top Disruptor in 'Clover'.



They'll be followed on Friday by the Limited Edition Major Gallivanter.



Assuming he makes the cut, Watson will stride into Saturday's third round wearing G/FORE's Special Edition G4 High Top Disruptor in 'Snow'.



He'll then round out his bid for a third Masters victory with the Special Edition G4 High Top Disruptor in 'Blossom'.



G/FORE is also providing three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson with his footwear and gloves. Here's a glimpse of what Watson's fellow leftie will be sporting at Augusta National next week.

What are your thoughts on these shoes? Let us know what you think in our Comments section below.



