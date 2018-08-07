The things you need to know about this week's US PGA Championship

And just like that, it's upon us: the final men's major championship of the season.

Considered by many fans to be the fourth most important of the 'Big Four', the US PGA Championship is hugely important to those playing in it. It offers one last chance in the calendar year to become a major champion and carve your name into golfing history.



Ahead of this week's championship getting underway, we've taken a closer look at some of the key talking points and facts and figures to give you a flavour of what to expect.



From the statistical favourite to how the world rankings could be shaken up depending on the outcome, we've got you covered.



Shall we get started?

