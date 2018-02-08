There are no results available.
The Toughest Masters Quiz Ever

08 February, 2018
As of right now, there are just 60 days to go until the 2018 Masters Tournament gets underway - HUZZAH!

To help get you in the mood, why not have a go at this quiz of ours. You've got 10 minutes to name all previous winners at Augusta National. That's right: Every. Last. One.

Give it a go and make sure to share your winning score with all of your friends on social media. Unless you do rubbish. In which case, just share the link.

