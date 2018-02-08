The Toughest Masters Quiz Ever

As of right now, there are just 60 days to go until the 2018 Masters Tournament gets underway - HUZZAH!



To help get you in the mood, why not have a go at this quiz of ours. You've got 10 minutes to name all previous winners at Augusta National. That's right: Every. Last. One.

Give it a go and make sure to share your winning score with all of your friends on social media. Unless you do rubbish. In which case, just share the link.

