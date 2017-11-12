There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsThe tragic tale of the Cottrell brothers

Golf News

The tragic tale of the Cottrell brothers

By Michael McEwan10 November, 2017
Cottrell Brothers

Of the 840 golf professionals known to be members of the PGA in 1913, a year before the First World War broke out, it is reckoned than more than fifty failed to return from the battlefields.

They included three of the four golf professional Cottrell brothers from Guiseley in Yorkshire.

Harry, Albert and William Cottrell were all killed in action. Only their youngest brother, Leslie, who worked as a pro in the USA, avoided the same fate because he was not old enough to enlist.

Harry, the eldest of the siblings, and Albert began their golfing careers with Harry Fulford at Bradford GC.

Harry went on to become the professional at Ulverston, whilst Fulford encouraged Albert to see some of the world and so sent him to work with Brian Hylton H. Cockburn, a fellow Yorkshireman, at Le Touquet in France.

The war broke out six months later and both Harry and Albert enlisted in the Sherwood Foresters. Their father, Henry, had served as a sergeant in the same regiment during his own army career. 

The pair ultimately served together in the Dardanelles during the Battle of Gallipoli. It was during this particular conflict, on August 9, 1915, that Albert was wounded during the landing at Suvla Bay. It is believed that Harry, noticing his brother had been hit, went to Albert’s aid and was dressing his wounds when he was shot dead by a sniper. A second shot then killed Albert.

Their brother William, formerly the professional at Otley Golf Club, played in the 1913 Open at Royal Liverpool. He had emigrated to the USA in 1914 aboard the RMS Baltic and was working as the professional at Plymouth Country Club in Massachusetts when the war broke out.

He volunteered for active service when America entered the conflict in 1917, enlisting with the US Army service and joining the 58th Infantry Regiment.

He was killed in the Battle of Meuse on October 6, 1918, just two days after his 27th birthday and a month before hostilities ended.

It is believed that his body is buried in the Meuse-Argonne American cemetery and memorial in France. His death is recorded on the family headstone in Guiseley.

We will remember them.

* With thanks to the Professional Golfers' Association.

Related Articles - Golf News

-

Golf News

Macdonald Hotels taking time over 'iconic' Rusacks project
Macdonald Hotels

By Martin Inglis

The tragic tale of the Cottrell brothers

By Michael McEwan

European Tour Q-School: All you need to know
European Tour

By Martin Inglis

Bridgestone Golf CEO makes bold Tiger Woods claim
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Leading UK amateur event undergoes total rebrand
Walton Heath Trophy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

European Tour pros tweet horror at poaching crisis
European Tour

By Martin Inglis

Lee Westwood: Golf needs to be 'more playable'
Lee Westwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

16 of the best & worst moustaches in golf
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bubba Watson rejects talk of a 'tournament golf ball'
Bubba Watson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Report: 2032 Ryder Cup host venue decided
Report

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below