The unwanted stat hanging over Rickie Fowler

It's safe to say Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open didn't go to plan for Rickie Fowler.
After holding a one-shot lead heading into the final round at TPC Scottsdale, the American fired a desperately disappointing two-over-par 73 to finish outside the top ten and six shots adrift of winner Gary Woodland - who defeated Chez Reavie in a play-off.
It marks six times now that Fowler had held a 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour - but only once has he converted that into a win (2017 Honda Classic).
Here's a rundown of those six occasions:
2010 Memorial Tournament - 2nd
2011 The National - 13th
2016 Wells Fargo Championship - 4th
2016 The Barclays - 7th
2017 Honda Classic - 1st
2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open - 11th
PICS - Check out Rickie Fowler's $14m Florida mansion
Read more - Rickie Fowler starts 2018 season with (award) win
Read more - Rickie Fowler giving golf lessons for $5
If you include the European Tour, then Fowler's win at the 2016 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship can be added in as he successfully converted a two-shot 54-hole lead into a victory.
Nonetheless, a conversion rate of two out of seven tournaments is sure to be something of a concern for Fowler who, perhaps surprisingly, still only has four PGA Tour titles to his name.
Speaking after the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Fowler said: "Obviously I was in a decent position with a few to play and just had a couple - I didn't really make bad swings but the drive on 15 I caught a little high on the face and it just kind of stayed straight to the left and typically I play a cut there on that hole.
"I was a little heavy on 16. Other than that, I just couldn't buy a putt. That's one of the best clubs in my bag. I felt like I hit a lot of good putts, so it was a little disappointing to not see really anything go in on the back nine. That was kind of the biggest letdown."