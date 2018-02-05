There are no results available.
The unwanted stat hanging over Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine05 February, 2018
It's safe to say Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open didn't go to plan for Rickie Fowler.

After holding a one-shot lead heading into the final round at TPC Scottsdale, the American fired a desperately disappointing two-over-par 73 to finish outside the top ten and six shots adrift of winner Gary Woodland - who defeated Chez Reavie in a play-off.

It marks six times now that Fowler had held a 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour - but only once has he converted that into a win (2017 Honda Classic).

Here's a rundown of those six occasions:

2010 Memorial Tournament - 2nd
2011 The National - 13th
2016 Wells Fargo Championship - 4th
2016 The Barclays - 7th
2017 Honda Classic - 1st
2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open - 11th

If you include the European Tour, then Fowler's win at the 2016 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship can be added in as he successfully converted a two-shot 54-hole lead into a victory.

Nonetheless, a conversion rate of two out of seven tournaments is sure to be something of a concern for Fowler who, perhaps surprisingly, still only has four PGA Tour titles to his name.

Speaking after the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Fowler said: "Obviously I was in a decent position with a few to play and just had a couple - I didn't really make bad swings but the drive on 15 I caught a little high on the face and it just kind of stayed straight to the left and typically I play a cut there on that hole.

"I was a little heavy on 16. Other than that, I just couldn't buy a putt. That's one of the best clubs in my bag. I felt like I hit a lot of good putts, so it was a little disappointing to not see really anything go in on the back nine. That was kind of the biggest letdown."

