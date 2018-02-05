The unwanted stat hanging over Rickie Fowler

It's safe to say Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open didn't go to plan for Rickie Fowler.



After holding a one-shot lead heading into the final round at TPC Scottsdale, the American fired a desperately disappointing two-over-par 73 to finish outside the top ten and six shots adrift of winner Gary Woodland - who defeated Chez Reavie in a play-off.

It marks six times now that Fowler had held a 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour - but only once has he converted that into a win (2017 Honda Classic).

Here's a rundown of those six occasions:

2010 Memorial Tournament - 2nd

2011 The National - 13th

2016 Wells Fargo Championship - 4th

2016 The Barclays - 7th

2017 Honda Classic - 1st

2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open - 11th

If you include the European Tour, then Fowler's win at the 2016 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship can be added in as he successfully converted a two-shot 54-hole lead into a victory.

Nonetheless, a conversion rate of two out of seven tournaments is sure to be something of a concern for Fowler who, perhaps surprisingly, still only has four PGA Tour titles to his name.

Speaking after the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Fowler said: "Obviously I was in a decent position with a few to play and just had a couple - I didn't really make bad swings but the drive on 15 I caught a little high on the face and it just kind of stayed straight to the left and typically I play a cut there on that hole.



"I was a little heavy on 16. Other than that, I just couldn't buy a putt. That's one of the best clubs in my bag. I felt like I hit a lot of good putts, so it was a little disappointing to not see really anything go in on the back nine. That was kind of the biggest letdown."