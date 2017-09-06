There are no results available.
The Week In Social: August 31 - September 6

By Martin Inglis06 September, 2017
Marc Leishman

The quick reactions of an NBC cameraman saved Marc Leishman $140,000… so says the player himself.

Faced with a nasty lie in the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship, the cameraman was situated in front of the Aussie and he squirted his shot in his direction.

Impressively, the cameraman – known as Murrill Boney – stayed focused on the player and his fancy footwork meant the ball didn’t roll back into the hazardous position Leishman found himself in.

The Aussie was impressed, saying it saved him a shot – the difference between a cheque for $595,000 for solo third and $455,000 for finishing in a tie for third with Paul Casey and Jon Rahm.

So, a beer? Surely you can stretch to more than that, Marc.

- - -

Rickie Fowler is good at a lot of things. But dancing doesn’t appear to be one of them.

- - -

Bubba Watson saw his season come to a premature end at TPC Boston. But ahead of the tournament, he had a day most fans of American sport would be looking on with some serious envy at.

First up, a trip to Fenway Park – home of the Boston Red Sox.

Then, some American Football on the touchline at a New England Patriots match, where he hung out before the game with star quarterback Tom Brady.

- - -

It’s been a busy week for Lee Westwood. After a day on Tyneside promoting the British Masters at nearby Close House next month, the Englishman jetted off to Crans Montana for the Omega European Masters.

PR on the Tyne for the British Masters presented by @skysports .

A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on

This isn’t any old event, though, as it marks his 500th European Tour start.

- - -

Thomas Bjorn also recently passed 500 European Tour events at the Made in Denmark and he got a pep talk about his age from none other than Miguel Angel Jimenez.

- - -

It also seems to be ‘Bring Your Dog To Work’ Week on the European Tour.

Edoardo Molinari’s bulldog, Toto, even has his own credentials!

And finally…

When you live in New York, you have to improvise when it comes to honing your game.

