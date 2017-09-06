The Week In Social: August 31 - September 6

The quick reactions of an NBC cameraman saved Marc Leishman $140,000… so says the player himself.



Faced with a nasty lie in the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship, the cameraman was situated in front of the Aussie and he squirted his shot in his direction.

Impressively, the cameraman – known as Murrill Boney – stayed focused on the player and his fancy footwork meant the ball didn’t roll back into the hazardous position Leishman found himself in.

This camera guy deserves a big raise. pic.twitter.com/dxCiosO7K7 — Skratch (@Skratch) September 4, 2017

The Aussie was impressed, saying it saved him a shot – the difference between a cheque for $595,000 for solo third and $455,000 for finishing in a tie for third with Paul Casey and Jon Rahm.

So, a beer? Surely you can stretch to more than that, Marc.

I definitely owe him a beer, saved me a shot there for sure! — Marc Leishman (@marcleish) September 5, 2017

Rickie Fowler is good at a lot of things. But dancing doesn’t appear to be one of them.

#Feherty Rapid Fire: Who's the worst dancer on the #PGATour?



'I love Rickie, but he cannot dance.'



True or false, @RickieFowler? pic.twitter.com/9ilWJpopRk — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 5, 2017

Bubba Watson saw his season come to a premature end at TPC Boston. But ahead of the tournament, he had a day most fans of American sport would be looking on with some serious envy at.

First up, a trip to Fenway Park – home of the Boston Red Sox.

Then, some American Football on the touchline at a New England Patriots match, where he hung out before the game with star quarterback Tom Brady.

I love this guy!! #12 pic.twitter.com/n65imsbL0I — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) August 31, 2017

It’s been a busy week for Lee Westwood. After a day on Tyneside promoting the British Masters at nearby Close House next month, the Englishman jetted off to Crans Montana for the Omega European Masters.

PR on the Tyne for the British Masters presented by @skysports . A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

This isn’t any old event, though, as it marks his 500th European Tour start.

#Westy500 . Off to Crans-Montana for the European Masters with @trishwestwood @jamiedonaldson75 and Billy Dawg. Getting my 500th @europeantour event up. @netjets A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

If you're going to play your 500th European Tour event this is not a bad place to do it! 🏔⛳️#westy500 @pingtour @pinggolfeurope @closehousegolf @ups @audemarspiguet @flannelsman #cransmontana A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on Sep 6, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

Thomas Bjorn also recently passed 500 European Tour events at the Made in Denmark and he got a pep talk about his age from none other than Miguel Angel Jimenez.

'Thomas, never forget - we are not old. We are EXPERIENCED!' I couldn't agree more my friend!!! 😂👴🏻 pic.twitter.com/FiRmwKJBaN — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) September 6, 2017

It also seems to be ‘Bring Your Dog To Work’ Week on the European Tour.

We just arrived to Crans... @EuropeanTour can Roy have a players lounge 🐶 pass? pic.twitter.com/8LiXT8VQZG — Pablo Larrazabal (@plarrazabal) September 3, 2017

All dog lovers understand why @plarrazabal drove 650 miles from Barcelona to take his dog "Roy" to Switzerland this week. #OEM2017 A post shared by European Tour (@europeantour) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Edoardo Molinari’s bulldog, Toto, even has his own credentials!

And finally…

When you live in New York, you have to improvise when it comes to honing your game.