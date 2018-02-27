The Week In Social: February 21-27

With last week’s Honda Classic taking place in Florida, it’s one of few PGA Tour events that many players are able to drive to the course.



Rory McIlroy was one of those, rocking up at PGA National Golf Club in a dark grey Ferrari F12. To Ian Poulter, the car was familiar. That’s because he used to own it and, taking to Instagram, he said he missed it.

In the comments section, McIlroy replied: “That was one expensive dinner,” before Poulter responded with: “Hahaha come over for a steak left with a horse.”

But when Poulter’s garage looks like this, we can’t see him missing the F12 too much…

Happy Birthday #enzo 🏎🇮🇹🐎❤️ 1898-1988 A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Feb 18, 2018 at 2:24pm PST

--

It's likely to be one of the strangest Twitter spats of 2018 - and the Kevin Na and Kevin Pietersen dispute continues to rumble on.



The ex-England cricketer – and many others – lambasted Na on social media for his slow play at the Genesis Open, which then prompted Pietersen to post a video on Twitter showing ‘how long a tap in should take’.

However, the American – who doesn’t have Twitter – took to Instagram to hit back at Pietersen, telling him to ‘get his facts straight’ and to ‘stick to his own sport’ after uploading a screenshot of PGA Tour ShotLink details, which showed the putt he stewed over for so long was 3ft 4in – not quite a tap in.

Sorry Kevin [Na, that is], but we think we’ll side with Mr Pietersen on this one.

--



Sticking with slow play and, after the second round at the Qatar Masters, 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie called out playing partner Aaron Rai for his pace, describing the young Englishman’s behaviour as ‘unacceptable’.

Getting pretty fed up playing with guys who cheat the system by playing as slow as they want until referee comes then hit it on the run to make sure they don't get penalised then as soon as ref gone its back to taking forever again. We need a better system — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) February 23, 2018

Rai. His behaviour today was unacceptable , never ready to play and took forever before ref arrived then all of a sudden he was ready and hitting it in 20 seconds when he was on the clock. Very poor but no surprise https://t.co/VQU5kwk4yu — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) February 23, 2018

The Scot then continued by singling out more fellow pros he believes to be too slow, before calling Webb Simpson’s pace in the final round of the Honda Classic on Sunday as ‘a complete joke’.

Bernhard langer been playing the system for years, most weeks at least half the field don't play within the allotted time, I only mentioned the two players cos I've played last two weeks with them https://t.co/GLB0t0dzxj — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) February 24, 2018

Speith , Jason day , Cabrera bello , Kevin na , jb Holmes but to many to menotion them all btw https://t.co/Z4CvJfIWcF — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) February 24, 2018

Naming and shaming isn't going to make golf quicker though we need a system which is affordable and makes players hit shots in the time their allowed and if they don't it must be a penalty shot every time — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) February 24, 2018

Wow just seen Webb Simpson slow play from last week complete joke and so selfish to other players but no surprise it goes on every week #2shotpenalty — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) February 27, 2018

--

When Eddie Pepperell sunk his putt to capture his maiden European Tour victory at the Qatar Masters, it all went a bit nuts at his home club of Frilford Heath.

Check out this video posted to Twitter by his brother Joe.

There was also this cheeky dig to Pepperell from his good friend and fellow European Tour player, Laurie Canter.

2012: First Challenge Tour win

2018: First European Tour win



Congratulations Eddie! pic.twitter.com/p29t30eFrI — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) February 25, 2018