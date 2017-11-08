The Week In Social: November 2-8

When people try and take on Rory McIlroy on social media, they always seem to come off second best.



Just ask Steve Elkington. But with Twitter currently out of the four-time major winner’s life, he’s now sitting people down on Instagram.

Progressing to some wedges. Working on my take away and setting the club a little more vertical half way back. A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

After posting this video of his swing changes, a guy chipped in with a wee bit of ‘advice’ – but McIlroy was having absolutely none of it.



He commented simply: 'smh' - an acronym for 'shakin' my head' which, as of this morning, had more than 400 likes.



- - -

How long will it be before we see another player with the surname ‘Poulter’ on the European Tour?



Well, it might not be that long at all after Ian Poulter’s 13-year-old son Luke shot his first round under par at the weekend.

Well played Luke.. First round under par... Next goal is to shoot in the 60's. 🏆👍🏻 A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Unfortunately, Poulter wasn’t there to see it – due to playing in the Turkish Airlines Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge – and he made some new friends ahead of the latter…

Who say's "Monkey business" isn't fun.... A nice little group of were at the back of the range today and took a liking to a bag of nuts I had... and yes they had the lot... A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:39am PST

- - -

After Justin Rose made it back-to-back wins at the Turkish Airlines Open, reality hit home for fellow European Tour pro Chris Paisley.

When you realise that @JustinRose99 has made double your career earnings in the last 2 events... pic.twitter.com/ZclxNcfiKr — Chris Paisley (@ChrisPaisley86) November 5, 2017

And even more so for Challenge Tour player Tom Murray.

More £ per shot than I made at Challenge Tour Final this week pic.twitter.com/InIcUtrCi1 — Tom Murray (@TomMurrayGolf) November 5, 2017

- - -

As part of his birthday wishes to his dad, Kiradech Aphibarnrat got some help from Lee Westwood, Justin Rose, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson for this video montage – and Stenson’s comments were priceless…

Thanks so much for my super dad birthday wish @westwood_lee @justinprose99 @henrikstenson @nicolascolsaerts @ianjamespoulter A post shared by Arm-Kiradech Aphibarnrat (@kiradech_arm) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

- - -



King of Twitter comebacks, Eddie Pepperell, was at his brilliant best after a frustrating round at the Turkish Airlines Open on Saturday when a follower kicked up a fuss about him throwing balls in the lake.



Not so good watching you throw balls into the lake!! Makes no sense and sets a poor example to youngsters. You hit the putt poorly ...... — Gareth Powell (@rest64) November 4, 2017

Damn right Gareth. Tomorrow I’ll pocket my ball, look into the camera and say ‘Gareth Powell, get a life.’ https://t.co/YtlHumGtAN — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) November 4, 2017

- - -



And finally...

Just Pat Perez being Pat Perez.