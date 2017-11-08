There are no results available.
The Week In Social: November 2-8

Blog

The Week In Social: November 2-8

By Martin Inglis08 November, 2017
Rory McIlroy
Getty Images 681501270

When people try and take on Rory McIlroy on social media, they always seem to come off second best.

Just ask Steve Elkington. But with Twitter currently out of the four-time major winner’s life, he’s now sitting people down on Instagram.

After posting this video of his swing changes, a guy chipped in with a wee bit of ‘advice’ – but McIlroy was having absolutely none of it.

He commented simply: 'smh' - an acronym for 'shakin' my head' which, as of this morning, had more than 400 likes.

Rory Replt

- - -

How long will it be before we see another player with the surname ‘Poulter’ on the European Tour?

Well, it might not be that long at all after Ian Poulter’s 13-year-old son Luke shot his first round under par at the weekend.

Well played Luke.. First round under par... Next goal is to shoot in the 60's. 🏆👍🏻

A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

Unfortunately, Poulter wasn’t there to see it – due to playing in the Turkish Airlines Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge – and he made some new friends ahead of the latter…

- - -

After Justin Rose made it back-to-back wins at the Turkish Airlines Open, reality hit home for fellow European Tour pro Chris Paisley.

And even more so for Challenge Tour player Tom Murray.

- - -

As part of his birthday wishes to his dad, Kiradech Aphibarnrat got some help from Lee Westwood, Justin Rose, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson for this video montage – and Stenson’s comments were priceless…

Thanks so much for my super dad birthday wish @westwood_lee @justinprose99 @henrikstenson @nicolascolsaerts @ianjamespoulter

A post shared by Arm-Kiradech Aphibarnrat (@kiradech_arm) on

- - -

King of Twitter comebacks, Eddie Pepperell, was at his brilliant best after a frustrating round at the Turkish Airlines Open on Saturday when a follower kicked up a fuss about him throwing balls in the lake.

- - -

And finally...

Just Pat Perez being Pat Perez.

