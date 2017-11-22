The Week In Social: November 16-22

You know you’re having a bad time of it when Sir Nick Faldo is having a right good giggle at your expense.

But that was the case for his great rival Greg Norman yesterday – and, after seeing his Instagram post, it isn’t difficult to see why.

Here’s what the Great White Shark uploaded from his Colorado ranch…

Feeling horny today!!! A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:44am PST

Enter Faldo, who went to the trouble of screenshotting what he’d just seen and posted it on Twitter…

Spellcheck...surely, you must mean C-O-R-N-Y...? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u8ylkBJ2Fx — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) November 22, 2017

***

As Justin Rose was chasing down Race to Dubai glory which, ultimately, ended in disappointment, he took issue with BBC Sport after his opening round when they, inexplicably, called him 'Jordan Rose'.



***

While we don't condone throwing golf clubs, fair play to Andrew 'Beef' Johnston for what he did after tossing his 3-wood in a fit of rage at the RSM Classic.

It landed in a marshy area and PGA Tour photographer Stan Badz retrieved it and handed it back to the Englishman. Beef, though, refused to accept it: "He went in there and got it, and I was like, 'No, you go ahead and have that'. It was the least I could do," he told Golfweek.



(Photo credit: Jeff Babineau/Golfweek)



***

Ahead of The Ashes getting underway tonight, England paceman Stuart Broad had a lucky escape after being hit in the back with a golf ball...



**WARNING** Graphic Image. 🚑❌ Golf Ball Bruise. If you 👀 really hard you can see it! 😂😂 A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:51am PST

***

After a career-best finish for his dad of 26th in the Race to Dubai, Scott Jamieson's son got well involved in the celebrations...



Hell of a season Dad. 💪🏼 A post shared by Scott Jamieson (@scottgjamieson) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:44am PST

***



Davis Love III will spend the next three to four months on the sidelines after undergoing a hip replacement, and he took to Twitter to show the extent of the operation.



Thanks to Dr Flanagan @AndrewsSportMed for the new hip and great care! Can’t wait to get back to @PGATOUR@randymyersgolfpic.twitter.com/YCe4Yi1UtU — Davis Love III (@Love3d) November 22, 2017

***

And finally...

How many attempts do you think it would take you to hit this fairway?

