The Week In Social: November 16-22

Golf News

The Week In Social: November 16-22

By Martin Inglis22 November, 2017
Greg Norman Sir Nick Faldo
Nick Faldo

You know you’re having a bad time of it when Sir Nick Faldo is having a right good giggle at your expense.

But that was the case for his great rival Greg Norman yesterday – and, after seeing his Instagram post, it isn’t difficult to see why.

Here’s what the Great White Shark uploaded from his Colorado ranch…

Feeling horny today!!!

A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) on

Enter Faldo, who went to the trouble of screenshotting what he’d just seen and posted it on Twitter…

***

As Justin Rose was chasing down Race to Dubai glory which, ultimately, ended in disappointment, he took issue with BBC Sport after his opening round when they, inexplicably, called him 'Jordan Rose'.

***

While we don't condone throwing golf clubs, fair play to Andrew 'Beef' Johnston for what he did after tossing his 3-wood in a fit of rage at the RSM Classic.

It landed in a marshy area and PGA Tour photographer Stan Badz retrieved it and handed it back to the Englishman. Beef, though, refused to accept it: "He went in there and got it, and I was like, 'No, you go ahead and have that'. It was the least I could do," he told Golfweek.

(Photo credit: Jeff Babineau/Golfweek)

Beef 3 Wood Twitter

*** 

Ahead of The Ashes getting underway tonight, England paceman Stuart Broad had a lucky escape after being hit in the back with a golf ball...

**WARNING** Graphic Image. 🚑❌ Golf Ball Bruise. If you 👀 really hard you can see it! 😂😂

A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on

***

After a career-best finish for his dad of 26th in the Race to Dubai, Scott Jamieson's son got well involved in the celebrations...

Hell of a season Dad. 💪🏼

A post shared by Scott Jamieson (@scottgjamieson) on

***

Davis Love III will spend the next three to four months on the sidelines after undergoing a hip replacement, and he took to Twitter to show the extent of the operation.

***

And finally...

How many attempts do you think it would take you to hit this fairway?

