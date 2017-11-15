There are no results available.
The Week In Social: November 9-15

By Martin Inglis15 November, 2017
Ten days. That's how long it took for Grayson Murray to get into hot water on his return to Twitter.

The 24-year-old, winner of the Barbasol Championship earlier this year, arrived back on the social media platform on November 2 but, by Sunday night, he had questioned the relevance of the Champions Tour.

It led to a backlash from Champions Tour players, including John Daly and Steve Flesch while the PGA Tour, which owns the Champions Tour, would also likely have been unimpressed.

It led to this grovelling apology from Murray, who took full advantage of Twitter's new 280-character count.

Fair play to Rikard Karlberg. You may remember Jin Jeong - 2010 Amateur champion, 2010 Open silver medallist and winner on the European Tour in 2013.

Injury and poor form has taken its toll on Jeong's career in recent times as he failed to make the cut in any event in 2016 and went onto lose his card.

Earlier this week, he was back at Q-School but struggled again, with Karlberg helping shut down an account - @JinJeongTracker - which mocked the Korean's performances.

Job done, Rikard.

Brooks Koepka's holiday to Thailand with girlfriend Jena Sims seemed pretty sweet.

No place I’d rather be @jenamsims

A post shared by Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka) on

Ayyye BK has some competition @bkoepka

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

Meanwhile, at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, home hero Brandon Stone had to deal with a Twitter user who encompasses the term 'keyboard warrior'.

But it was a low point in what was an unforgettable week for the South African.

If a Step Brothers 2 film ever comes out, could Andrew 'Beef' Johnston star in it please?

This is gonna be the best night ever.

A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on

Still without a hole-in-one? Look away now. Ex-England footballer Michael Owen has become the latest member of the club - and it's safe to say he was pretty pleased with himself about it.

And it looks like it cost Jamie Donaldson some money...

And finally...

Here's Rickie Fowler... just casually building up your excitement ahead of Tiger Woods' return in two weeks' time

