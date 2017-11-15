The Week In Social: November 9-15

Ten days. That's how long it took for Grayson Murray to get into hot water on his return to Twitter.



The 24-year-old, winner of the Barbasol Championship earlier this year, arrived back on the social media platform on November 2 but, by Sunday night, he had questioned the relevance of the Champions Tour.



It led to a backlash from Champions Tour players, including John Daly and Steve Flesch while the PGA Tour, which owns the Champions Tour, would also likely have been unimpressed.



That's why I luv ya brother! It's sad.....some of these guys just don't it! — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) November 13, 2017

I’m so grateful to Nicklaus,Palmer,Player,Trevino, Watson,Weiskopf,Irwin,Norman,Wadkins,Floyd,Price,Kite,Azinger,Strange, and countless more for paving the way for the @ChampionsTour. Never forget what these guys have done for pro golf! #respect — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) November 14, 2017

It led to this grovelling apology from Murray, who took full advantage of Twitter's new 280-character count.



Regarding my tweet the other day. I want to apologize to the tour and the guys on the Champions Tour. I have nothing but respect for the guys that paved my way to play this game. I'm sorry to everyone I disrespected and I take full responsibility for my actions. — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) November 14, 2017

- - -



Fair play to Rikard Karlberg. You may remember Jin Jeong - 2010 Amateur champion, 2010 Open silver medallist and winner on the European Tour in 2013.

Injury and poor form has taken its toll on Jeong's career in recent times as he failed to make the cut in any event in 2016 and went onto lose his card.



Earlier this week, he was back at Q-School but struggled again, with Karlberg helping shut down an account - @JinJeongTracker - which mocked the Korean's performances.



Who is this making fun off someone's struggles? pathetic coward!!! Jin is a nice guy who doesn't wanna give up! Give him some cred instead! https://t.co/MmTxCUsGJl — Rikard Karlberg (@rikardgolf) November 13, 2017

Haha, I just went thru your account and your so called "supportive" tweets. I printscreened and then when I went back for more you erased it pic.twitter.com/MJelzkNenl — Rikard Karlberg (@rikardgolf) November 13, 2017

Job done, Rikard.



- - -

Brooks Koepka's holiday to Thailand with girlfriend Jena Sims seemed pretty sweet.



No place I’d rather be @jenamsims A post shared by Brooks Koepka (@bkoepka) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:58am PST

Ayyye BK has some competition @bkoepka A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Nov 8, 2017 at 6:15am PST

- - -

Meanwhile, at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, home hero Brandon Stone had to deal with a Twitter user who encompasses the term 'keyboard warrior'.



Gotta love some folks on Twitter... This guy goes from asking for free tickets to asking why I still play golf in a few days😂 Real classy @Handre_Jacobs 👍🏻 thanks for your continued support 👌🏻#CyberCritic#FormIsTemporary#ClassIsPermamentpic.twitter.com/WisL1i0MTe — Brandon Stone (@BrandonMStone) November 13, 2017

But it was a low point in what was an unforgettable week for the South African.



- - -

If a Step Brothers 2 film ever comes out, could Andrew 'Beef' Johnston star in it please?



This is gonna be the best night ever. A post shared by Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@beefgolf) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:38am PST

- - -



Still without a hole-in-one? Look away now. Ex-England footballer Michael Owen has become the latest member of the club - and it's safe to say he was pretty pleased with himself about it.



Can’t believe it. I’ve just had my first ever Hole In One! 201 yards off the back tee on the 18th at Harlech. #5iron — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 14, 2017

And it looks like it cost Jamie Donaldson some money...



Shell shocked as the @themichaelowen makes a hole-in-one on the last at Harlech GC to halve the match and save his money 💰 #onceinalifetime#nexttimepic.twitter.com/kf2SBJKCgI — Jamie Donaldson (@DonaldsonJamie) November 14, 2017

And finally...

Here's Rickie Fowler... just casually building up your excitement ahead of Tiger Woods' return in two weeks' time

