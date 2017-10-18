The Week In Social: October 12-18

Much is made about the new era of golfers as athletes – but last weekend showed that players can still succeed without working out in the slightest.



Step forward, Pat Perez. After winning the CIMB Classic, the 41-year-old earned his second win in the space of a year and that moved him inside the world top 20.

So, how did he go from 40-year-old one-time PGA Tour winner 18 months ago to a three-time champ now? Well, by not working out and having a bad diet it seems.

Keep being you, Pat.

And, by the sounds of things, there’s a big party planned for when he returns home, too, if his wife Ashley’s Instagram post is anything to go by…

- - -

As for Tyrrell Hatton, he celebrated his second win in as many weeks at the Italian Open by… scoffing a Burger King of course.

How did @TyrrellHatton and his caddie celebrate winning the #ItalianOpen?



Burger King 🍔👑 pic.twitter.com/U30Ij9tac3 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 15, 2017

- - -

On Saturday in Italy, young pro Austin Connelly got to recreate this fantastic picture with Sergio Garcia from 18 years ago as they played alongside each other at Golf Club di Monza.

1999: A kid and his idol

2017: Playing partners #ItalianOpenpic.twitter.com/aCuQEUDrpq — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 14, 2017

- - -

Sadly, Edoardo Molinari didn’t have the best of weeks in his home event so decided to go back to the drawing board with a new putting coach…

- - -

Check out this cool birthday gift for Danny Willett given to him by his wife Nicole.

@nicole.willett13 saved my best birthday pressie till last. Love this @petemckee 🎨 A post shared by Danny Willett (@danny.willett) on Oct 17, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

- - -

And finally…

If a modelling career doesn’t work out for Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine, perhaps she try her hand at golf. It seems she’s already beating her dad…