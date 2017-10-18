The Week In Social: October 12-18

Much is made about the new era of golfers as athletes – but last weekend showed that players can still succeed without working out in the slightest.
Step forward, Pat Perez. After winning the CIMB Classic, the 41-year-old earned his second win in the space of a year and that moved him inside the world top 20.
So, how did he go from 40-year-old one-time PGA Tour winner 18 months ago to a three-time champ now? Well, by not working out and having a bad diet it seems.
Whatever it takes. 💭🏆 pic.twitter.com/T5UXsVpKXU— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 16, 2017
Keep being you, Pat.
And, by the sounds of things, there’s a big party planned for when he returns home, too, if his wife Ashley’s Instagram post is anything to go by…
Huge shoutout to the man I proudly call my husband. When I look into your eyes I see a man that represents strength, dedication, perseverance, and commitment in everything he does. I'm proud of you when you win, but I'm also proud of you when you don't because I know you always try your best. I'm sad I couldn't be there to run out and hug and kiss your beautiful face, but I will make it up to you when you get back home. Congratulations my love for being the 2017 CIMB Classic champion. Words can't explain how proud of you I am. I love you more than you will ever realize @patperezgolf ❤️ Get those party boots on for when you get home! Safe travels to South Korea! 😘😘😘😘😘 (scroll for more pics)
- - -
As for Tyrrell Hatton, he celebrated his second win in as many weeks at the Italian Open by… scoffing a Burger King of course.
How did @TyrrellHatton and his caddie celebrate winning the #ItalianOpen?— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 15, 2017
Burger King 🍔👑 pic.twitter.com/U30Ij9tac3
- - -
On Saturday in Italy, young pro Austin Connelly got to recreate this fantastic picture with Sergio Garcia from 18 years ago as they played alongside each other at Golf Club di Monza.
1999: A kid and his idol— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 14, 2017
2017: Playing partners #ItalianOpenpic.twitter.com/aCuQEUDrpq
- - -
Sadly, Edoardo Molinari didn’t have the best of weeks in his home event so decided to go back to the drawing board with a new putting coach…
- - -
Check out this cool birthday gift for Danny Willett given to him by his wife Nicole.
- - -
And finally…
If a modelling career doesn’t work out for Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sistine, perhaps she try her hand at golf. It seems she’s already beating her dad…