The Week In Social: October 19-25

Welcome to the latest Week In Social where Hallowe'en might still be the best part of a week away but the Poulter family are already getting ready for some ghoulish antics.



This was scene that awaited Ryder Cup star Ian when he awoke after a bout of jetlag at the family home in Florida.



Jet lag kicked in and I fell asleep on the sofa... I woke up and Katie and the kids had been busy on the front lawn.. 💀🎃☠️👻👍🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/gNqpv23NLn — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) October 24, 2017

Bet there aren't many eggs or rolls of toilet paper chucked at that house...

- - -



Solheim Cup star Danielle Kang turned 25 last Friday - hb, DK - which prompted her BFF Michelle Wie to upload this, ahem, unflattering post.



HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I LUH YOU You can rent a car now without fees congrats 👏🏻👏🏻 @daniellekang •• SWIPE ⬅️ A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

'With friends like these', eh Danielle?

- - -



Much like everybody not named 'Robert Mugabe' or working for the World Health Organisation, Eddie Pepperell (if you're not following him, do it now) was unimpressed to see the Zimbabwean president / bad guy named as a 'Goodwill Ambassador' for the WHO.



Just woke Jen up upon reading Robert Mugabe is the new 'Goodwill Ambassador' for the UN. Gonna have some wine with my breakfast. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) October 21, 2017

The WHO quickly reversed its decision and stripped Mugabe of his title. No confirmation as yet as to how big an influence Eddie's tweet had in the climb-down...

- - -



Robert MacIntyre's pro career is off to a great start. The Oban lad won his first title on only his second start just last week.



If he keeps that up, he'll be rubbing shoulders with the best players in the game before too long. Still, that should come easy to him given the company he shared at the Walker Cup. He posted this pic earlier today...



- - -



After narrowly retaining his European Tour card at the weekend, Jamie Donaldson celebrated in typical Jamie Donaldson fashion - by plunging head-first into a swimming pool in Spain. He also pledged to 'get hammered'.



Judging by this post on Instagram, he was true to his word...



Missus out boys rnd vino time! 😜 A post shared by Jamie Donaldson (@jamiedonaldson75) on Oct 24, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Never change, JD. Never change.

- - -



What follows next isn't just the best trick-shot you'll see this week. It's probably the best trick-shot you'll see all year...

#Repost @golfdigest ・・・ When @holein1trickshots and @coach_rusty combine forces... 😱😱😱 #thisisgolf A post shared by CareerBuilder Challenge (@careerbuilderchallenge) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Skills.

- - -



The relationship between Kevin McAlpine - Lexi Thompson's Scottish caddie - and LPGA star Anna Nordqvist appears to be blossoming nicely. The couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in Thailand ahead of the final events of the season.



Leaving Thailand with a smile on my face, recharged batteries and amazing memories shared with @mcalpinekev 💙. Looking forward to finishing up my season the next 4 weeks with tournaments in Malaysia, Japan, China and Florida. A post shared by Anna Nordqvist (@a_nordqvist) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

- - -

And finally



The struggle is real for ISM supremo and golf super-agent Chubby Chandler ...



Unfortunately true!! A post shared by Chubbychandler (@chubbychandler1) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

On that note, we're off for some cake. See you next week.