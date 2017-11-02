The Week In Social: October 26 - November 1

Even though he may be in his own off-season, Jordan Spieth is still playing a lot of golf.



But, I guess when the president comes calling, you aren’t going to say no.

🇺🇸 A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

The 24-year-old went for a round with Barack Obama and basketball star Steph Curry at his home course and revealed on a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden that Obama spoke about aliens to try and psyche him out…

Then, he did what a lot of people would no doubt love to do… smash some balls at the TV host.

- - -

If you’re not following Jamie Donaldson on Twitter, it’s about time you did. These couple of tweets after securing his European Tour card went viral…

The walk through the airport after last night pic.twitter.com/I235I60uAr — Jamie Donaldson (@DonaldsonJamie) October 23, 2017

And over the past week, his hilarity continued as he awaited invites for the Turkish Airlines Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge…

When u think there’s a chance of an invite to turkey!#justplaybetter#thefullcustardpic.twitter.com/e2fgcoQ3JK — Jamie Donaldson (@DonaldsonJamie) October 28, 2017

After not getting an invite to turkey, I reckon I’ll definitely get one for suncity.......oh hang on..... phones 📞 ringing.....and it’s... pic.twitter.com/xvCaIihiRo — Jamie Donaldson (@DonaldsonJamie) November 1, 2017

- - -

There’s no stopping Bernhard Langer at the moment. He’s ‘putting better than anyone ever has’, according to Brandel Chamblee, and his even PGA Tour pros are starting to take notice…

Bernhard Langer should be the first player to graduate from the Champions Tour to the PGA Tour — Lee McCoy (@LeeMcCoyGolf) October 30, 2017

Is Bernhard Langer a top 20 player in the world? My vote would have to be yes 😳 — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) October 30, 2017

- - -

Matt Kuchar’s prowess at table tennis is somewhat legendary among his USA teammates – but the American was recent brought back down to earth by rising PGA Tour star Zecheng Dou. Here’s the closing stages of the match.

China went 1-up on USA in ping pong. Can Dou Zecheng trump Kuchar and co on the golf course ? #HSBCChampionspic.twitter.com/ei09B4lkrc — Chuah Choo Chiang (@chuahcc) October 25, 2017

- - -

We’ve seen some of the world’s best golfers and their families dress up for Halloween – but young fans also dressed up as their favourite golfers! Here are some of the best pics.

Channeling your favorite PGA TOUR player for Halloween?



Share it and tag us! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/nXeM18vTHp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 31, 2017

This Rickie Fowler fan even met his idol last night…

When your nephew dresses up as #rickiefowler for Halloween & gets to meet his idol while trick or treating @RickieFowlerpic.twitter.com/V2Zhq8X63s — Melissa Price (@irishinsf) November 1, 2017

- - -

And finally…

Tired of getting soaked on the course? How about this (not so serious) solution…