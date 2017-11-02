There are no results available.
The Week In Social: October 26 - November 1

Blog

The Week In Social: October 26 - November 1

By Martin Inglis01 November, 2017
Jordan Spieth Jamie Donaldson Bernhard Langer
Spieth Barack

Even though he may be in his own off-season, Jordan Spieth is still playing a lot of golf.

But, I guess when the president comes calling, you aren’t going to say no.

🇺🇸



The 24-year-old went for a round with Barack Obama and basketball star Steph Curry at his home course and revealed on a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden that Obama spoke about aliens to try and psyche him out…

Then, he did what a lot of people would no doubt love to do… smash some balls at the TV host.

- - -

If you’re not following Jamie Donaldson on Twitter, it’s about time you did. These couple of tweets after securing his European Tour card went viral…

And over the past week, his hilarity continued as he awaited invites for the Turkish Airlines Open and Nedbank Golf Challenge…

- - -

There’s no stopping Bernhard Langer at the moment. He’s ‘putting better than anyone ever has’, according to Brandel Chamblee, and his even PGA Tour pros are starting to take notice…

- - -

Matt Kuchar’s prowess at table tennis is somewhat legendary among his USA teammates – but the American was recent brought back down to earth by rising PGA Tour star Zecheng Dou. Here’s the closing stages of the match.

- - -

We’ve seen some of the world’s best golfers and their families dress up for Halloween – but young fans also dressed up as their favourite golfers! Here are some of the best pics.

This Rickie Fowler fan even met his idol last night…

- - -

And finally…

Tired of getting soaked on the course? How about this (not so serious) solution…

Bjuder på en riktig måndagssving 🤙🏼 #kämpa #snarthelg



