The Week In Social: October 5-11

By Martin Inglis11 October, 2017
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods Wis

Tiger Woods took part in a clinic yesterday – and naturally everybody went nuts.

It came just days after the 14-time major champion uploaded a video of ‘smooth iron shots’ on Saturday, which signalled progress from the pitching video he posted on August 31.

Smooth iron shots

A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on

Then, he tweeted a video of himself in action at a Tiger Woods Invitational exhibition with Presidents Cup team member Kevin Chappell, appearing to be striking full irons shots.

Here’s a look at it from a rear-view angle.

These videos – two in four days – prompted tweets of hope and excitement that a comeback could soon be on the cards.

- - -

Phil Mickelson has been enjoying some fun moments with fans in the gallery recently. A few weeks back, there was his hilarious interaction with a young fan and, at the Safeway Open, there was this after finally finding a fairway.

Classic Phil.

- - -

Rory McIlroy didn’t waste any time starting his three-month break from golf, jetting straight from the Dunhill Links to Italy for a holiday.

😎👌

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on

When in Alba.... #trufflefordays

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on

- - -

A very relaxing time in Italy for Rory, but the same can’t be said for Edoardo Molinari. Ahead of the Italian Open, he was tasked with making a hole-in-one from 500 balls.

Did he achieve it? Watch the video to find out.

- - -

This week in Boo vs Beef…

The duo were challenged with imitating each other’s accents.

- - -

Check out John Daly’s new official drink which is essentially an alcoholic ‘Arnold Palmer’.

And finally…

A big congratulations to Justin Rose, who received his MBE at Buckingham Palace today.

