The Week In Social: October 5-11

Tiger Woods took part in a clinic yesterday – and naturally everybody went nuts.



It came just days after the 14-time major champion uploaded a video of ‘smooth iron shots’ on Saturday, which signalled progress from the pitching video he posted on August 31.

Smooth iron shots A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Then, he tweeted a video of himself in action at a Tiger Woods Invitational exhibition with Presidents Cup team member Kevin Chappell, appearing to be striking full irons shots.

A huge thank you to @kevin_chappell for joining me on the range for a fun exhibition with #TWInvitational guests @tgrliveeventspic.twitter.com/QZiSDv7zPk — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 10, 2017

Here’s a look at it from a rear-view angle.

Great clinic by Tiger Woods and Kevin Chappel today . pic.twitter.com/sLIQIwzkL8 — Kevin Roman (@kevinromangolf) October 10, 2017

These videos – two in four days – prompted tweets of hope and excitement that a comeback could soon be on the cards.

Can’t wait to have you back! Slow down your transition please. — Chase Berry (@Chase_MW_Berry) October 10, 2017

That's a tour ready swing — SY (@syabos) October 10, 2017

WE'RE BACK — Toast 🍞⛳⚡🌊 (@rovert37) October 10, 2017

this speed makes me very happy. For TW's health and the possibility that he could one day play good golf again. — Dillon Dougherty (@DDougherty33) October 11, 2017

- - -

Phil Mickelson has been enjoying some fun moments with fans in the gallery recently. A few weeks back, there was his hilarious interaction with a young fan and, at the Safeway Open, there was this after finally finding a fairway.

TFW you've hit 15 of 54 fairways on the week. 😂😂#QuickHitspic.twitter.com/QU1VqEthvZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 8, 2017

Classic Phil.

- - -

Rory McIlroy didn’t waste any time starting his three-month break from golf, jetting straight from the Dunhill Links to Italy for a holiday.

😎👌 A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

When in Alba.... #trufflefordays A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

- - -

A very relaxing time in Italy for Rory, but the same can’t be said for Edoardo Molinari. Ahead of the Italian Open, he was tasked with making a hole-in-one from 500 balls.

Did he achieve it? Watch the video to find out.

How many shots would it take a pro to make a hole-in-one?



We gave @DodoMolinari 500 balls, here's what happened... pic.twitter.com/AcTwKiplYp — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 10, 2017

- - -

This week in Boo vs Beef…

The duo were challenged with imitating each other’s accents.

Never thought we’d hear Beef sound southern and Boo sound English, but here we are, presented by @Arbys. pic.twitter.com/z6TvVJNNPZ — Skratch (@Skratch) October 6, 2017

- - -

Check out John Daly’s new official drink which is essentially an alcoholic ‘Arnold Palmer’.

And finally…

A big congratulations to Justin Rose, who received his MBE at Buckingham Palace today.