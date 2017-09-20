The Week In Social: September 14-20

As part of a new social media challenge started by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo - the #CR7Challenge - to promote his new fragrance, Rory McIlroy was tagged to showcase his best trick.



Here is the original clip from the Portguese star, tagging four-time major champ McIlroy as one of the seven athletes to kick things off.

He duly obliged, coming up with a tasty wee rainbow flick and a few keepie-ups before blasting the ball in the direction of whoever was filming.



As you can see below, McIlroy tagged fellow golfers Justin Thomas, Luke Donald, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka and even Tiger Woods to get them to show off their skills but, so far, the request has fallen on deaf ears.

In the comments section, Thomas even had the cheek to ask if it was first take.

As well being a two-time major champion, did you know Martin Kaymer is also a keen singer?



Here he is with former Westlife man Brian McFadden singing a bit of the classic hit, 'Mandy'.



Monday marked ten years since Rory McIlroy turned professional. The European Tour tweeted this overview of his career to date, and Tommy Fleetwood couldn't quite believe some of the numbers.



McIlroy's first 10 years as a pro:



• 238 starts

• 122 top 10s

• 22 wins

• 4 Majors

• 4 Ryder Cups

• 3 Race To Dubai titles

• €44.8m earned pic.twitter.com/YKU2lbFWbk — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 18, 2017

Am I reading this right?? Over half of his results have been top 10s??!!! https://t.co/V4RDNRWI3y — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 18, 2017

Yeah, you sure are reading it right, Tommy!

Last Friday, Ben Crane was DQ'd prior to the second round of the Boise Open for having two non-conforming clubs, which he didn't play throughout his opening round. At the time, he notified officials and was given two four-stroke penalties.

To be fair to Crane, though, he did front up and speak after his opening round (this was before he got DQ'd).



After receiving two separate four-shot penalties early in his opening round @Boise_Open, @bencranegolf played his last 16 holes in 3 under. pic.twitter.com/vt82SFT5no — Kevin Prise (@WebTourKevin) September 15, 2017

However, it turns out that he was penalised for this - having two tiny stickers on his metalwood and one an irons, which he uses as a training aid in practice.



The "offending" stickers on Ben Crane's bag that cost him 8 penalty strokes. #cmongolfpic.twitter.com/uo4h9saz4k — Rick Arnett (@ArnettRick) September 16, 2017

Leading golf coach Hank Haney led a chorus of fans who couldn't quite believe it.



This is what the @USGA calls a practice aid and their rule makes perfect sense to them https://t.co/mWxVrDRSPj — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) September 18, 2017

Ridiculous rule and application, USGA should be ashamed. — Kathy Wentworth (@MustlvdogsKathy) September 19, 2017

It's ridiculous rulings like this that make golf seem like a "silly game" to to those that don't play the game — Dan Malloy (@DoubleEagleDan) September 18, 2017

And finally...

Remember last week and the tweet from PGA Tour pro Steve Wheatcroft which went viral, showcasing the golf swing of a lady pro-am partner.



There's pro am swings, and then there's this. I'm not making fun, I'm amazed. Actually can move it 200+. #awesome#albertsonsboiseopenpic.twitter.com/t4tH4VtBUY — Steve Wheatcroft (@wheatiePGA) September 14, 2017

Well, fellow PGA Tour pro Ryan Ruffels may just have the swing to top it...

