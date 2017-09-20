There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsThe Week In Social: September 14-20

Blog

The Week In Social: September 14-20

By Martin Inglis20 September, 2017
Rory McIlroy
Kaymer Rory

As part of a new social media challenge started by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo - the #CR7Challenge - to promote his new fragrance, Rory McIlroy was tagged to showcase his best trick.

Here is the original clip from the Portguese star, tagging four-time major champ McIlroy as one of the seven athletes to kick things off.

He duly obliged, coming up with a tasty wee rainbow flick and a few keepie-ups before blasting the ball in the direction of whoever was filming.

As you can see below, McIlroy tagged fellow golfers Justin Thomas, Luke Donald, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka and even Tiger Woods to get them to show off their skills but, so far, the request has fallen on deaf ears.

In the comments section, Thomas even had the cheek to ask if it was first take.

- - -

As well being a two-time major champion, did you know Martin Kaymer is also a keen singer?

Here he is with former Westlife man Brian McFadden singing a bit of the classic hit, 'Mandy'.

- - -

Monday marked ten years since Rory McIlroy turned professional. The European Tour tweeted this overview of his career to date, and Tommy Fleetwood couldn't quite believe some of the numbers.

Yeah, you sure are reading it right, Tommy!

- - -

Last Friday, Ben Crane was DQ'd prior to the second round of the Boise Open for having two non-conforming clubs, which he didn't play throughout his opening round. At the time, he notified officials and was given two four-stroke penalties.

To be fair to Crane, though, he did front up and speak after his opening round (this was before he got DQ'd).

However, it turns out that he was penalised for this - having two tiny stickers on his metalwood and one an irons, which he uses as a training aid in practice.

Leading golf coach Hank Haney led a chorus of fans who couldn't quite believe it.

And finally...

Remember last week and the tweet from PGA Tour pro Steve Wheatcroft which went viral, showcasing the golf swing of a lady pro-am partner.

Well, fellow PGA Tour pro Ryan Ruffels may just have the swing to top it...

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - The Week In Social

-

Golf News

Fairmont St Andrews set to relaunch after £17m redevelopment
Fairmont St Andrews

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PREVIEW 'Huge talent' Jon Rahm has shot at FedEx Cup history
Jon Rahm

By Martin Inglis

Paul Lawrie returns to site of 'life-changing' win
Paul Lawrie

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Connor Syme reveals Forsyth role in pro switch
New

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Win a Stewart Golf R1-S push trolley & T5 tour bag
Stewart Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

play button
How caddies map a course
Watch

By David Cunninghame

Jason Day replaces 'father figure' caddie Swatton
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf gear glossary: Terms you need to know
Gear

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Karen Stupples rejects Asian addition to women's major calendar
Karen Stupples

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
play button
Rotate behind the ball
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below