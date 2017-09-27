There are no results available.
The Week In Social: September 21-27

By Martin Inglis27 September, 2017
Grayson Murray Justin Thomas
Grayson Murray2

In showing off his impressive list of completed goals for the 2016/17 season after winning the FedEx Cup, Justin Thomas got everybody thinking about their goals…

Grayson Murray, a PGA Tour winner earlier this year, came up with his not so serious aims for 2017/18. Here they are:

@justinthomas34 made his goals for last season. These are mine this season. What do you guys think?

A post shared by Grayson Murray (@graysonmurray) on

Note: Murray is using Instagram, not Twitter, after controversy on the platform throughout the first half of 2017 and one of his aims is to retrieve that password from his manager!

- - -

So, FedEx Cup, a $19m season, a maiden major and likely to be named Player of the Year. Not a bad year for Justin Thomas.

But now it’s onto the Presidents Cup, where he was given quite the welcome by his USA teammates.

- - -

Have you ever wondered who would win in a 40-yard sprint between Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and Boo Weekley?

Probably not, no, but here it is anyway.

If you found that fun to watch, good news, because it looks as though it’s the first in a series of challenges between the duo.

- - -

The Hero Challenge kicked things off at the British Masters last night. Host Lee Westwood beat Sergio Garcia in the final but, in the celebrity shootout between Dan Walker, Robbie Fowler, Stuart Broad and Gaz from Geordie Shore, it ended in disaster for the latter.

Hard luck, Gaz!

- - -

Gaz is taking part in the British Masters Pro-Am alongside Ian Poulter but also playing in it is Britain’s tallest man, Paul Sturgess, who has been causing quite a stir among players and the media.

- - -

One of Bubba Watson’s hobbies away from golf is as coach to his son’s teeball team. We’re not so sure about the two-time Masters champion’s outfit, though!

Coach looks good!! #TeeBallProblems

A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on

Coaching staff is amazing!! #TeeBallLegends #OrangeWhistleProblems

A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on

And finally…

Seeing as it’s Presidents Cup week, relive the highlight of the biennial match two years courtesy of this Phil Mickelson press conference.

