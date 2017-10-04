The Week In Social: September 28 - October 4

Now the Presidents Cup didn’t give us much in terms of a competitive match as the US ran out 19-11 winners – but it did give us three incredible moments.

No.1 – Jordan Spieth reciting his favourite fan chant of the week

Oh, and Dustin Johnson loved it, too.

But wait. It gets even better. pic.twitter.com/9A0dB3zvpB — Skratch (@Skratch) October 1, 2017

No.2 – The wonderful embrace between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

No.3 – One of the greatest selfies of all-time - made even better by the fact that Phil trims half his face off.

Phil’s first selfie. Almost cropped himself out. Come on man!!! A post shared by Tim Mickelson (@timmick29) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

- - -

Tiger also brought his new girlfriend, Erica Herman, along to Liberty National in what was her first public appearance with the Big Cat.

- - -

He just watched the International Team get a good beating – but Gary Player was celebrating a day later at his Golf & Giving fundraiser.

Check out those moves!

When the people you bring together for #GolfandGiving raise more than $300K for children in need. pic.twitter.com/pmbvfSazzJ — Gary Player (@garyplayer) October 3, 2017

- - -

This week in Boo vs Beef…

It was a test of the duo’s drawing abilities as they did a portrait of one another. Who won? Watch the video to find out.

Dare we say a picture-perfect edition of Boo vs. Beef, presented by @Arbys. pic.twitter.com/3XCahoye9V — Skratch (@Skratch) September 29, 2017

And finally…

How could we not include this? Here’s Rory McIlroy making a young fan’s day at the British Masters last weekend. Just awesome.