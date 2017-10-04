The Week In Social: September 28 - October 4

Now the Presidents Cup didn’t give us much in terms of a competitive match as the US ran out 19-11 winners – but it did give us three incredible moments.
No.1 – Jordan Spieth reciting his favourite fan chant of the week
Meanwhile, at the press conference... pic.twitter.com/fD3OOEOPo2— Skratch (@Skratch) October 1, 2017
Oh, and Dustin Johnson loved it, too.
But wait. It gets even better. pic.twitter.com/9A0dB3zvpB— Skratch (@Skratch) October 1, 2017
No.2 – The wonderful embrace between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.
I'll take "Things I never thought we'd see" for $500, Alex. #PresidentsCuppic.twitter.com/dcJiRs9xrZ— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 1, 2017
No.3 – One of the greatest selfies of all-time - made even better by the fact that Phil trims half his face off.
- - -
Tiger also brought his new girlfriend, Erica Herman, along to Liberty National in what was her first public appearance with the Big Cat.
🚨🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/ssGPFV0zAW— TWfans (@TwSpot) September 30, 2017
- - -
He just watched the International Team get a good beating – but Gary Player was celebrating a day later at his Golf & Giving fundraiser.
Check out those moves!
When the people you bring together for #GolfandGiving raise more than $300K for children in need. pic.twitter.com/pmbvfSazzJ— Gary Player (@garyplayer) October 3, 2017
- - -
This week in Boo vs Beef…
It was a test of the duo’s drawing abilities as they did a portrait of one another. Who won? Watch the video to find out.
Dare we say a picture-perfect edition of Boo vs. Beef, presented by @Arbys. pic.twitter.com/3XCahoye9V— Skratch (@Skratch) September 29, 2017
And finally…
How could we not include this? Here’s Rory McIlroy making a young fan’s day at the British Masters last weekend. Just awesome.
@McIlroyRory giving Henry his ball leaving the 15th @CloseHouseGolf#BritishMasters - made our day!!!! pic.twitter.com/pSL499Nuug— Chris (@Chrell83) September 30, 2017