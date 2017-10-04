There are no results available.
The Week In Social: September 28 - October 4

By Martin Inglis04 October, 2017
Presidents Cup
Week In Social

Now the Presidents Cup didn’t give us much in terms of a competitive match as the US ran out 19-11 winners – but it did give us three incredible moments.

No.1Jordan Spieth reciting his favourite fan chant of the week

Oh, and Dustin Johnson loved it, too.

No.2 – The wonderful embrace between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

No.3 – One of the greatest selfies of all-time - made even better by the fact that Phil trims half his face off.

Phil’s first selfie. Almost cropped himself out. Come on man!!!

A post shared by Tim Mickelson (@timmick29) on

- - -

Tiger also brought his new girlfriend, Erica Herman, along to Liberty National in what was her first public appearance with the Big Cat.

- - - 

He just watched the International Team get a good beating – but Gary Player was celebrating a day later at his Golf & Giving fundraiser.

Check out those moves!

- - - 

This week in Boo vs Beef…

It was a test of the duo’s drawing abilities as they did a portrait of one another. Who won? Watch the video to find out.

And finally…

How could we not include this? Here’s Rory McIlroy making a young fan’s day at the British Masters last weekend. Just awesome.

