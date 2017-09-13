The Week In Social: September 7-13

After Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, many US golf clubs have been counting the cost of damage that, in total, is expected to be in the hundreds of billions.



However, The Wilderness near Houston, which was affected badly by Hurricane Harvey, came up with an incredibly clever way of saving the club’s greenkeeping equipment and golf buggies. Take a look.

Amazing! The Wilderness at Lake Jackson in Texas expertly planned ahead before Harvey to save their cart fleet and maintenance equipment. pic.twitter.com/5szPl6UW8N — kempersports (@KemperSports) September 12, 2017

Tiger Woods was one of many golfers who escaped Florida as Irma struck over the weekend. He was at the US Open tennis at Flushing Meadows and posed for a picture with women’s champion Sloane Stephens.

Sloane Stephens x Tiger Woods 🎾⛳️



(📸: @SloaneStephens / IG) pic.twitter.com/wF1OZQbCUK — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) September 11, 2017

He did have this message though.

Thinking about my friends and fellow Floridians throughout the state. I pray everyone is safe and your recovery is as quick as possible. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 12, 2017

Greg Norman, meanwhile, faced the storm head-on and was back out once it died down with – you guessed it – a chainsaw. You just can’t keep the guy away from one, despite nearly ripping his hand off three years ago.

Clean up time. Thanks Irma. And to everyone else in its path I hope any damage was minimal. pic.twitter.com/eeg4bn9dLD — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) September 11, 2017

Ahead of this week’s penultimate FedEx Cup event at Conway Farms, Jordan Spieth was at nearby Wrigley Field throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game.

A perfect pitch from 60 feet, 6 inches for @JordanSpieth. 🏌 pic.twitter.com/A09mXgcLLo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 13, 2017

He even received a sleeve of golf balls from a young fan.

Ahead of the Presidents Cup in a few weeks’ time, shoe-loving LPGA Tour star Michelle Wie had a red, white and blue gift for 2017 US PGA champion Justin Thomas.

Big shoutout to wiezy @themichellewie for these sick shoes! Looks like I have some perfect kicks for @PresidentsCup! #USApic.twitter.com/oYkH1DxcKZ — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) September 7, 2017

And speaking of Thomas, he absolutely burned Kevin Kisner after the arrival of his son, Henry James.

Congrats Kiz! Hopefully he doesn't look like you! https://t.co/gZDN630nsR — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) September 9, 2017

PXG founder Bob Parsons has found a new way of getting around, and also promoting his brand.

I always wanted one of these. A post shared by Bob Parsons (@drbobparsons) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

