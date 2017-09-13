There are no results available.
The Week In Social: September 7-13

The Week In Social: September 7-13

By Martin Inglis13 September, 2017
After Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, many US golf clubs have been counting the cost of damage that, in total, is expected to be in the hundreds of billions.

However, The Wilderness near Houston, which was affected badly by Hurricane Harvey, came up with an incredibly clever way of saving the club’s greenkeeping equipment and golf buggies. Take a look.

Tiger Woods was one of many golfers who escaped Florida as Irma struck over the weekend. He was at the US Open tennis at Flushing Meadows and posed for a picture with women’s champion Sloane Stephens.

He did have this message though.

Greg Norman, meanwhile, faced the storm head-on and was back out once it died down with – you guessed it – a chainsaw. You just can’t keep the guy away from one, despite nearly ripping his hand off three years ago.

Ahead of this week’s penultimate FedEx Cup event at Conway Farms, Jordan Spieth was at nearby Wrigley Field throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game.

He even received a sleeve of golf balls from a young fan.

Ahead of the Presidents Cup in a few weeks’ time, shoe-loving LPGA Tour star Michelle Wie had a red, white and blue gift for 2017 US PGA champion Justin Thomas.

And speaking of Thomas, he absolutely burned Kevin Kisner after the arrival of his son, Henry James.

PXG founder Bob Parsons has found a new way of getting around, and also promoting his brand.

I always wanted one of these.

Enjoy this back and forth between Luke Donald and everybody’s favourite golf parody account, Darth Monty.

