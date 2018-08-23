The World's Best Golfers - Then & Now!
Related Articles - Fun stuff
Related Articles - Miguel Angel Jimenez
Related Articles - Colin Montgomerie
Related Articles - Ian Poulter
Related Articles - Lee Westwood
Related Articles - Rickie Fowler
Related Articles - Rory McIlroy
Related Articles - Tiger Woods
Related Articles - Phil Mickelson
Related Articles - Henrik Stenson
Golf News
Coul Links saga takes yet another major twist
New survey makes incredible findings about bunkered readers - yes, YOU!
Tickets for 2019 Open Championship are SOLD OUT!
Brooks Koepka feared his career was OVER earlier this year
It's happening - Tiger and Phil set to play for $9m this year
Other Top Stories
Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy
Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos
See all videos
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
Take the club away on the correct path
Watch
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch