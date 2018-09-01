search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThese remixes of Phil Mickelson dancing are too good!

Golf News

These remixes of Phil Mickelson dancing are too good!

By bunkered.co.uk01 September, 2018
Phil Mickelson Mizzen+Main PGA Tour Fun stuff funny Duck Tales Baywatch Baby Shark
Phil Remixes

So, by now, you've probably seen that video of Phil Mickelson dancing.

If you've not, two things. One, where have you been?! Two, check it out here.

When you've done that, you'll see why we simply HAD to reimagine it with other bits of music put to it. 

• Phil Mickelson explains himself over that video

• It's on - Phil and Tiger will play for $9m this November

Nothing against the track used in the actual Mizzen+Main advert (it's a song called 'Vibrate' by Ghostland Observatory, in case you're wondering). We just felt that it might sound and look better with different songs put to it.

Check out our, ahem' remixes below, starting with a couple of old 90s TV classics...

NOTE: Turn up your volume!

Phil vs Duck Tales

Phil vs Baywatch

Last but not least - and especially for the parents of young children - here's something to make that infernal song (you know the one) so much more bearable...

Phil vs Baby Shark

Which is your favourite?

Duck Tales, Baywatch or Baby Shark - which one do you like best? Or is there another version you'd like to see/hear? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - Mizzen+Main

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Fun stuff

Related Articles - funny

Golf News

Eddie Pepperell trolls Masters champ Patrick Reed
Marc Leishman makes most unlikely birdie you'll ever see
These remixes of Phil Mickelson dancing are too good!
Londoner Robinson loving life as a member at Prestonfield
Dustin Johnson 'feels bad' for Euros who'll face him and fellow major winner

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
See all videos right arrow