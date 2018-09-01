These remixes of Phil Mickelson dancing are too good!

So, by now, you've probably seen that video of Phil Mickelson dancing.

If you've not, two things. One, where have you been?! Two, check it out here.

When you've done that, you'll see why we simply HAD to reimagine it with other bits of music put to it.

• Phil Mickelson explains himself over that video

• It's on - Phil and Tiger will play for $9m this November

Nothing against the track used in the actual Mizzen+Main advert (it's a song called 'Vibrate' by Ghostland Observatory, in case you're wondering). We just felt that it might sound and look better with different songs put to it.

Check out our, ahem' remixes below, starting with a couple of old 90s TV classics...

NOTE: Turn up your volume!



Phil vs Duck Tales

Phil vs Baywatch

Last but not least - and especially for the parents of young children - here's something to make that infernal song (you know the one) so much more bearable...

Phil vs Baby Shark

Which is your favourite?

Duck Tales, Baywatch or Baby Shark - which one do you like best? Or is there another version you'd like to see/hear? Leave your thoughts in our Comments section below.