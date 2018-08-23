Things you never knew about the Official World Golf Ranking

Since 1986, the Official World Golf Ranking has been universally recognised as the primary system for rating the performance of professional golfers.

Replacing the McCormark World Golf Rankings - devised in 1965 by the pre-eminent sports agent Mark McCormack - the OWGR is used to help determine the fields for most of the game's top events and, as you might expect, it has thrown up some incredible stats, facts and anomalies in the 32 years since it was introduced.



Over the next few pages, we detail some of those.



Prepare for your jaw to drop!

