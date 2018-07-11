Think people are over Tiger Woods? These stats say you're wrong...

“He’s yesterday’s man, write about somebody else.”

The above is typical of the reactions some people have to stories about Tiger Woods.

It seems that they just don’t like reading about the guy.



Fair enough. To each, their own.



Trouble is, despite it all, he’s still kind of a big deal.



Don’t believe us? Just look at the TV ratings for the tournaments he has played in recently.

The final round of last weekend’s Quicken Loans National – where Woods finished in a tie for fourth – had a US TV viewership that was 89% higher than the equivalent round last year, when Woods was absent.

The ratings for the final round coverage in the States was the fourth best in tournament history and the highest they have been since 2012… when Woods won.



Interestingly, if you analyse the ratings for all weekend PGA Tour telecasts that have featured Tiger Woods, all bar one round has enjoyed an increase in viewership. And that one round – the final round of the Memorial – can largely be explained away play was moved up to avoid rain and most coverage was tape delayed as a result.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers courtesy of sportsmediawatch.com

The viewership for the final round of the Valspar Championship was up over 200%. Two-hundred.

Still think Tiger doesn’t warrant the attention he gets?