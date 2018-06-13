search
Golf News

This course is set to host the 2019 and 2020 Scottish Opens

By Martin Inglis13 June, 2018
bunkered.co.uk understands that The Renaissance Club is set to be announced as the host venue for the 2019 and 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Opens.

According to our sources, a two-year deal for the East Lothian club to host the European Tour Rolex Series event is expected to be finalised imminently, with an official announcement expected this week.

Opened in April 2008, the Tom Doak designed course - the American architect's first project in Scotland - has achieved worldwide acclaim in its first decade of operation, adding to an excellent golf offering in East Lothian.

In 2011, it was on the European Tour’s shortlist to host the Scottish Open when the event was awarded to Castle Stuart for three years, with tour representatives visiting the course to assess it.

Renaissance

Tournament organisers then took the event to each corner of Scotland – Royal Aberdeen (2014), Gullane (2015), Castle Stuart (2016) and Dundonald Links (2017) – before announcing the event’s return to Gullane for 2018.

The European Tour got a flavour for how a tournament would run at The Renaissance Club after staging the Staysure Tour's Scottish Senior Open there last year. The course will also take over from Gailes Links as the Scottish Final Open Qualifying venue from this year.

