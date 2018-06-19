search
This Fantasy Golf manager just won a TaylorMade M4 driver

Golf News

This Fantasy Golf manager just won a TaylorMade M4 driver

By bunkered.co.uk18 June, 2018
Fantasy Golf bunkered Fantasy Golf
M4 Driver Hero

Got the Monday blues? For Tony Murnaghan, it’s a Monday to savour.

That’s because the bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 manager has won a TaylorMade M4 driver for scoring the most points in what was the second Hot Week of the season at the US Open.

His team, called Spiders from Mars, racked up a whopping 623.1 points, largely thanks to him having top three Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Dustin Johnson in his 12-man side.

That was 33.6 points ahead of David Wilson's Wulsies birdies in second place and is a result that sees him rocket up the overall leaderboard to third.

Read more - Brooks Koepka WITB: 2018 US Open
Read more - Chamblee rips in the USGA

Brooks Koepka Fgnl

What made the victory even more impressive was the fact that Tony forgot to make his weekly transfers prior to the event, with his team featuring Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson [C], Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson, Billy Horschel, Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An, David Horsey, Lee Slattery and Mikko Korhonen.

Read more - Koepka: 'I've always been overlooked'

When Friday’s transfer window opened though, Tony sprung into action, swapping Mickelson, Schwartzel and Horschel for Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose.

Fleetwood delivered big time with 120 points, while Rose picked up 31.5 points for finishing T10. Fowler’s impact was miniscule as he collected 0.6 points for finishing T20.

Check your Fantasy Golf team

See how your bunkered Fantasy Golf '18 team got on this week by clicking HERE.

