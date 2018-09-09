search
This golf course is delivering food… by drone

Golf News

This golf course is delivering food… by drone

By bunkered.co.uk09 September, 2018
King's Walk Golf Course North Dakota USA USA golf Drones
Food Delivery

If you tend to get a bit peckish mid-round and a chocolate bar bought from the pro shop before you tee off just won’t cut it, we have some pretty big news for you.

That’s because a golf club in the States is trialing the world’s very first golf course drone delivery service.

Starting on September 15, players at King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, North Dakota, will be able to have refreshments – including burgers and sandwiches – delivered to them by drone for just $3.

This being 2018, they'll order refreshments via an app, and watch as the drone lowers their snack to them on a rope about ten minutes later.

"Wherever you are, you should be able to get what you want within a few minutes," Yariv Bash, CEO of FlyTrex, the Israeil drone logistics startup operating the service, told CNNMoney. "Why wait?"

King's Walk plans to start with a six-week trial run with a single drone making deliveries to a single location. If things go well — and it receive an FAA permit to fly over people — the course expects to add delivery points throughout the course.

As you can probably imagine, the news has had a mixed reaction.

“The young golfers think it's great,” a club spokesman added. “We've had people already call and ask – when's the drone flying? But the older members kind of think, ‘Oh, you're wasting your money’.”

