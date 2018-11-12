search
This impression of Keegan Bradley's pre-shot routine is AMAZING!

Golf News

This impression of Keegan Bradley's pre-shot routine is AMAZING!

By bunkered.co.uk08 November, 2018
Keegan Bradley Pre-Shot Routine PGA Tour Dustin Johnson Impressionist Jack Bartlett
Keegan Bradley

In recent years, Keegan Bradley has become just as renowned for his pre-shot routine as his major victory at the 2011 US PGA Championship.

Prior to every shot that he plays, the American goes through various little idiosyncrasies, which have earned him an unwanted reputation as one of the game’s slowest players.

• WATCH - Keegan Bradley's pre-shot routine is brutal

• Look at the incredible mansion Rory has just sold

This afternoon, Bradley's routine was again the talk of social media - but not through his own doing as he isn't teeing it up on the PGA Tour this week.

Enter Twitter user Jack Bartlett, whose impression of the 32-year-old's pre-shot routine quickly started to go viral. Check it out below:

• English golfer misses out on Q-School final after harsh penalty

If, somehow, you're not familiar with Bradley's pre-shot routine, here are a couple of videos of the man himself in action:

Bartlett has done the following impression of Dustin Johnson, too:

