This impression of Keegan Bradley's pre-shot routine is AMAZING!

In recent years, Keegan Bradley has become just as renowned for his pre-shot routine as his major victory at the 2011 US PGA Championship.



Prior to every shot that he plays, the American goes through various little idiosyncrasies, which have earned him an unwanted reputation as one of the game’s slowest players.



This afternoon, Bradley's routine was again the talk of social media - but not through his own doing as he isn't teeing it up on the PGA Tour this week.

Enter Twitter user Jack Bartlett, whose impression of the 32-year-old's pre-shot routine quickly started to go viral. Check it out below:



Following my first impression yesterday of DJ I thought I’d share another with you all. Can you guess who!? Side note, I’m not a voice impersonator like the talented @ConorSketches I’m all about the mannerisms and swing #JBimpersonatespic.twitter.com/XbDaKZngB3 — Jack Bartlett (@JackBartlett1) November 8, 2018

If, somehow, you're not familiar with Bradley's pre-shot routine, here are a couple of videos of the man himself in action:



Bartlett has done the following impression of Dustin Johnson, too:

