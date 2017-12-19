There are no results available.
This kid has huge hopes for 'favourite golfer' Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine19 December, 2017
After a busier tail end to the season than most, Sergio Garcia has finally found time to wind down and get stuck into reading some fan mail.

But amid all the letters the 2017 Masters champion received, it was one from a young fan by the name of Alex Windebank that stood out the most and, let's just say he has high expectations for his favourite golfer.

First up, he hopes Garcia - who turns 38 next month - will win six out of his next eight majors before reflecting on his triumph at Augusta National, saying: "I saw you win the Masters this year and when you won it I saw that you were extremely happy because it was your first ever major."

Then, he outlines his hopes for Garcia to become the best player ever and win '24 majors, 90 PGA Tour wins and seven FedEx Cups'. And finally, a bit of advice: "Practice every day at different golf courses."

Garcia, unsurprisingly, loved the letter, saying it was 'one of the cutest, nicest and funniest letters I’ve ever received' and getting messages like this surely must be one of the best things about being a top-level professional sportsperson.

All we can say is, it's one major down... and 23 to go!

