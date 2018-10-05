search
HomeGolf NewsThomas Bjorn demands focus despite big lead

Golf News

Thomas Bjorn demands focus despite big lead

By Martin Inglis29 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Team Europe Team USA Thomas Bjorn Jim Furyk Le Golf National Tommy Fleetwood Francesco Molinari
Thomas Bjorn

Thomas Bjorn is fully aware of the challenge remaining in order for his European team to win back the Ryder Cup - despite opening up a four-shot lead heading into the Sunday singles.

With the score reading 10-6 heading into the final day, the US team require a Medinah-esque comeback if they are to retain the trophy and, because of that, the Dane is wary of his side getting ahead of themselves.

"We've got to take it all in," he said. "Look at Brookline, Medinah, there are plenty of examples of these scorelines not meaning a lot until you get to singles. I've seen too many times what singles does.

"It's a completely different game tomorrow and that means a lot of refocusing and getting back into that team room to recover. We used a lot of energy these days. We go again tomorrow and try to focus on what's ahead."

Tommy Fleetwood Molinari

The score was 5-3 heading into the second day of action, Europe extended their two-point overnight advantage to four after the morning fourballs – winning the session 3-1 – before the teams won two matches apiece in the afternoon foursomes.

The stars of the day were, yet again, the pairing of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, who won both of their matches on the day to take their record for the match to 4-0-0.

Their 5&4 afternoon win over Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau made them the most successful European partnership in a single match of all-time.

Spieth Jt

Wins in their singles matches tomorrow would make them the only European players in the European Ryder Cup era (1979 onwards) to score five points from five matches.

Elsewhere, another formidable European partnership - Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson - beat Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka 2&1, while Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson fought back from their Friday disappointment to beat Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren 3&2.

In the final match, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas defeated Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy 4&3. With three points from a possible four matches together, the duo are the only players from the USA to score more than one point.

