search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThomas Bjorn explains reason behind Sergio Garcia pick

Golf News

Thomas Bjorn explains reason behind Sergio Garcia pick

By Martin Inglis05 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Team Europe Thomas Bjorn Sergio Garcia
Thomas Bjorn

Thomas Bjorn lauded Sergio Garcia’s influence in the team room as he attempted to justify the out-of-form Spaniard’s selection as one of his four captain’s picks.

The 38-year-old is a veteran of eight Ryder Cups but, of the four wildcards, the 2017 Masters champion’s selection raised the most eyebrows.

• Would bunkered readers pick Sergio? Absolutely not

• Thomas Bjorn was VERY unhappy when he didn't get a captain's pick in 2006

That’s because he’s hardly been in form. Garcia has missed eight of his last 11 cuts on the PGA Tour and failed to qualify for FedEx Cup play-offs for the first time since the end-of-season showpiece was introduced in 2007.

However, Bjorn was undeterred by Garcia’s struggles, opting for him over fellow Spaniard and unbeaten debutant in 2016, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, three-time European Tour winner in 2018, Matt Wallace, and Europe's top points scorer at Hazeltine, Thomas Pieters, due to his experience and influence off the course.

Sergio Garcia

“He’s the heartbeat of the team,” said Bjorn. “Leaving him out of the team would be like a football team going without the captain. He makes everyone around him better and he is what’s great about the European team room. He offers just as much off the course as he does on it.

• Jim Furyk announces first three captain's picks

• Who is in the 2018 US Ryder Cup team?

“I have so much belief that he’ll deliver as an important member of the team and he’s the one player I really feel like I can trust in this Ryder Cup.”

That’s a pretty glowing endorsement, so let’s hope Garcia can reward Bjorn’s faith when the action begins at Le Golf National later this month.

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Thomas Bjorn

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Golf News

Matt Wallace breaks silence on Ryder Cup snub
Overlooking Matt Wallace ‘good break’ for USA, says ex-Ryder Cup man
A peek inside issue 166 of bunkered
Ex tour pro hits out at Tyrrell Hatton… again!
OPINION - Thomas Bjorn has rolled the dice... and unnecessarily so

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to help you stop topping the golf ball
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
See all videos right arrow