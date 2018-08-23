Thomas Bjorn faces injury sweat over one of his star men

Henrik Stenson has withdrawn from this week’s Northern Trust event on the PGA Tour with an elbow injury – increasing doubts over his chances of playing in next month’s Ryder Cup.



The Swede, who has been plagued by the problem all summer, was always likely to require one of Thomas Bjorn’s four picks in order to feature at Le Golf National but this withdrawal is a huge blow to his prospects of a fifth Ryder Cup appearance.



Just last week, the 42-year-old former Open champion revealed that he felt as though the injury – which forced his to miss the Scottish Open at Gullane and hindered his preparation for the Open at Carnoustie – was improving.

“I can practice and I can play without any problems as of now, but I can't really go after it in the gym fully," he said. "The main thing that we can play and practice without having any problems there.”



Already assured of advancing to the second of the four FedEx Cup Playoff events next week, European captain Bjorn will be hoping that this week’s WD is purely precautionary.

Still… not the best prep with the Ryder Cup just a month away.