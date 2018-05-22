Thomas Bjorn names FOUR more Ryder Cup vice-captains

Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
By Michael McEwan22 May, 2018
Ryder Cup Thomas Bjorn Padraig Harrington Lee Westwood Graeme McDowell Luke Donald Ryder Cup 2018
Thomas Bjorn Ryder Cup

With just four months to go until the 2018 Ryder Cup gets underway, European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has today fleshed out his backroom team – with a couple of significant surprises.

Facing the media at Wentworth this lunchtime, the Dane announced four players – Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald and Graeme McDowell – as vice-captains for this year’s match in France, as he seeks to wrestle the Ryder Cup back from American clutches.

The appointments of Westwood and Harrington were expected. The additions of Donald and McDowell, not so much.

They join Robert Karlsson in Bjorn’s backroom team. The Swede – who has played in two Ryder Cups – was announced as Bjorn’s first assistant just under a year ago.

In February, Bjorn’s American counterpart Jim Furyk announced Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker as two of his assistants, having previously named the 2016 winning captain Davis Love III as part of his team.  

The 2018 Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National from September 28-30. America, looking to retain the trophy, has not won on European soil since 1993.

