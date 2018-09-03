search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThomas Bjorn reveals thinking ahead of Ryder Cup picks announcement

Golf News

Thomas Bjorn reveals thinking ahead of Ryder Cup picks announcement

By bunkered.co.uk03 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Team Europe Thomas Bjorn Made in Denmark European Tour
Thomas Bjorn1

With two days to go until he makes his captain's picks, has Thomas Bjorn decided on his four names yet?

Not quite.

Speaking after the Made in Denmark, which was won in incredible fashion by Englishman Matt Wallace, the Dane said he has 'a little doubt' over who will complete his European team for Paris.

• Tour pros back peer for captain's pick

• Eight Ryder Cup qualifiers CONFIRMED!

"I'm pretty set on two or three names," Bjorn told Sky Sports. "We've still got a bit of discussion to do and a bit of golf to watch in America over the next few days and then we'll see.

"I'm pretty much there in my head of how I see this team being and how I want to try and mix and match everyone, but there's still one little doubt in my head."

One thing is certain for Bjorn, though. He knows he's going to upset a few players.

“We're in a situation where we're going to make somebody really happy and we're going to let somebody down, and that's fortunate and unfortunate in the same breath, and that's the way it is," he added.

• Hatton pranks Rangers supporting caddie on Old Firm day

• How 'cocky' Rory McIlroy angered Thomas Bjorn when they first played together

"As a captain, you sometimes probably hope when you have four picks, there's going to be four and that's not the case this time. There's a bit of thinking and a bit of stuff to do.

"We'll choose four and we'll make it what it is and what me and the vice captains and the team around the team think is the right thing to go with.

"Unfortunately this time around, there's only 12 players. You'd like it to be 15 or 16 I think, but that's the way it is. So yeah, somebody is going to find it a bit tough."

Who makes your Ryder Cup team?

If you were Thomas Bjorn, which four players would you be selecting? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Ryder Cup 2018

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Thomas Bjorn

Related Articles - Made in Denmark

Related Articles - European Tour

Golf News

WATCH: Pro misses 17th hole tap-in; loses tournament by one
Who will be the Ryder Cup captain's picks? Here are the contenders...
Thomas Bjorn reveals thinking ahead of Ryder Cup picks announcement
European Tour pros back peer for Ryder Cup captain's pick
Tyrrell Hatton pranks his Rangers supporting caddie on Old Firm day

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow