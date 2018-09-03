Thomas Bjorn reveals thinking ahead of Ryder Cup picks announcement

With two days to go until he makes his captain's picks, has Thomas Bjorn decided on his four names yet?



Not quite.

Speaking after the Made in Denmark, which was won in incredible fashion by Englishman Matt Wallace, the Dane said he has 'a little doubt' over who will complete his European team for Paris.

"I'm pretty set on two or three names," Bjorn told Sky Sports. "We've still got a bit of discussion to do and a bit of golf to watch in America over the next few days and then we'll see.

"I'm pretty much there in my head of how I see this team being and how I want to try and mix and match everyone, but there's still one little doubt in my head."

One thing is certain for Bjorn, though. He knows he's going to upset a few players.

“We're in a situation where we're going to make somebody really happy and we're going to let somebody down, and that's fortunate and unfortunate in the same breath, and that's the way it is," he added.

"As a captain, you sometimes probably hope when you have four picks, there's going to be four and that's not the case this time. There's a bit of thinking and a bit of stuff to do.



"We'll choose four and we'll make it what it is and what me and the vice captains and the team around the team think is the right thing to go with.



"Unfortunately this time around, there's only 12 players. You'd like it to be 15 or 16 I think, but that's the way it is. So yeah, somebody is going to find it a bit tough."

