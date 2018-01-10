Thomas Pieters on strokeplay: 'I can get a bit uninterested'

Does watching week-after-week of strokeplay events on the European Tour get a bit tiresome to you after a while? If so, you’re not alone – it also takes its toll on the players.



Speaking ahead of this week’s EurAsia Cup – a matchplay event pitting 12-man teams from Europe and Asia against each other – 2016 Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters says he can get ‘a bit uninterested’ when teeing it up in a series of strokeplay events.

“I like matchplay a lot more,” said Pieters, who is hosting the inaugural Belgian Knockout – a combination of strokeplay and matchplay – later this year. “That's why I'm hosting my own tournament as matchplay, as well.

“It gets me more excited from the moment I step onto the first tee. You're just playing one guy and you want to beat the hell out of him!

Read more - Pieters to host innovative new event

“Obviously I love playing the majors and big tournaments but sometimes I can get a bit uninterested. So that's how matchplay helps me.”

The comments from three-time European Tour winner Pieters, who at 25 is still in the fledgling stages of his European Tour career having made less than 100 starts, come on the same day that golf was voted the most boring sport in a poll conducted by YouGov.

And that surely begs the question, if players – who can earn tens to hundreds of thousands per event – are uninterested by so many strokeplay events on the schedule, what does that say for the fans who are (or aren’t for that matter) watching those events from home?



