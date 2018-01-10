There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsThomas Pieters on strokeplay: 'I can get a bit uninterested'

Golf News

Thomas Pieters on strokeplay: 'I can get a bit uninterested'

By Martin Inglis10 January, 2018
Thomas Pieters
Thomas Pieters

Does watching week-after-week of strokeplay events on the European Tour get a bit tiresome to you after a while? If so, you’re not alone – it also takes its toll on the players.

Speaking ahead of this week’s EurAsia Cup – a matchplay event pitting 12-man teams from Europe and Asia against each other – 2016 Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters says he can get ‘a bit uninterested’ when teeing it up in a series of strokeplay events. 

“I like matchplay a lot more,” said Pieters, who is hosting the inaugural Belgian Knockout – a combination of strokeplay and matchplay – later this year. “That's why I'm hosting my own tournament as matchplay, as well.

“It gets me more excited from the moment I step onto the first tee. You're just playing one guy and you want to beat the hell out of him!

Read more - Pieters to host innovative new event

Thomas Pieters1

“Obviously I love playing the majors and big tournaments but sometimes I can get a bit uninterested. So that's how matchplay helps me.”

The comments from three-time European Tour winner Pieters, who at 25 is still in the fledgling stages of his European Tour career having made less than 100 starts, come on the same day that golf was voted the most boring sport in a poll conducted by YouGov.

And that surely begs the question, if players – who can earn tens to hundreds of thousands per event – are uninterested by so many strokeplay events on the schedule, what does that say for the fans who are (or aren’t for that matter) watching those events from home?

- - -

What do you make of Thomas Pieters' remarks? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

Related Articles - Thomas Pieters

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

£5m Carnoustie upgrade set for Easter opening
Carnoustie

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Thomas Pieters on strokeplay: 'I can get a bit uninterested'
Thomas Pieters

By Martin Inglis

Golf by far the most boring sport to watch - poll

By Martin Inglis

PREVIEW EurAsia Cup: Everything you need to know
EurAsia Cup

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE David Leadbetter makes bold claim about Tiger Woods
David Leadbetter

By Martin Inglis

Punter lumps ludicrous sum on Tiger Woods to win The Masters
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

24 golf tweets that made us laugh out loud in 2017
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE Michael Campbell to make European Tour return in 2018
Michael Campbell

By Martin Inglis

A 'World Tour' is inevitable, says European Tour pro
Laurie Canter

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below